Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant's Rivalry To Be Part Of The Last Dance's Upcoming Episode

Kobe Bryant's interview for Michael Jordan's The Last Dance was confirmed weeks before the documentary was supposed to be released. The Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant relationship will reportedly be the focus of the next episode scheduled to release on April 3 (April 4 IST). Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, who shared a close relationship and rivalry, referred to each other as 'brothers'.

Michael Jordan Kobe Bryant rivalry: Bryant and Kobe's relationship will be the focus of the upcoming episode

The fifth episode of The Last Dance will reportedly focus on the 1998 NBA All-Star Game and the Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant relationship. While Jordan was still the face of the NBA back then, Bryant secured a spot as a Western Conference starter despite being a Los Angeles Lakers rookie. At the time, Jordan apparently told Tim Hardaway that 'the Laker boy' was going to take everybody one-on-one. As per Jordan, Bryant was someone who got out there and took the game, and he would not pass him the ball if he wanted it back again.

As per reports, Jordan was down with the flu during the game and might not have played. However, he scored 23 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds while also winning the All-Star MVP award. Bryant ended up scoring a team-high 18 points and sat out the final quarter. At the end of the game, Jordan stated that he liked Bryant's game and called it fun and said he liked his 'attitude'. The Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant relationship only grew after the game, as the two NBA legends came to respect each other.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant developed a close relationship

The five-time NBA champion started playing in the NBA when Jordan was reaching the final few years of his NBA career. Both players were known to share a close relationship, where Bryant based his game on Jordan's and Jordan referred to Bryant as his little brother. Kobe Bryant's interview will reportedly focus on Bryant talking about Michael Jordan's NBA legacy.

Kobe Bryant death: Michael Jordan's speech at Bryant's memorial

Kobe Bryant death: Bryant finished shooting for The Last Dance a week before his death

On January 26, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. As per reports, the Lakers legend completed filming for his scene in the documentary a week before his untimely death. Director Jason Hehir talked about Kobe Bryant and his role in the documentary during an interview. As per Hehir, when Jordan called Bryant his 'little brother' at his memorial service at the Staples Center in February, he realised how genuine their relationship was. Hehir revealed that Kobe Bryant refers to Jordan as his big brother in the documentary and the scene in is more 'poignant' now.