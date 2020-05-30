Giannis Antetokounmpo Files Whopping 13 Lawsuits To Protect His ‘Greek Freak’ Brand

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo has filed 13 lawsuits to protect the Greek Freak brand. As per a Manhattan federal court suit, the Giannis lawsuit is trying to catch anyone looking to make money from the Greek Freak brand. The current Giannis lawsuit is seeking a minimum of $2 million in damages from a website named Fan Closet run by Phi Wilett and Stefen Hill, demanding the illegal merchandise store to stop their sales.

Giannis lawsuit: Details about the Giannis lawsuit on Fan Closet

Giannis was given the nickname 'Greek Freak' early in his career due to his size and ball-handling skills. As per the lawsuit, the nickname has 'expended substantial time, money and resources successfully developing, promoting and advertising his Greek Freak-branded products'. The lawsuit was filed on May 6, stating that they have been producing and selling unlicensed phone cases, hoodies, bodysuits and baby onesies bearing the 'Greek Freak' brand label.

Giannis had sent a 'cease and desist' letter to Fan Closet on March 27, who have now taken the merchandise off their website. However, they did not cooperate with Giannis 'in good faith' so an arrangement 'would ensure that infringement has ceased' and the Milwaukee Bucks star is 'reasonably compensated for the damage he incurred'. As per Giannis' attorney Taso Pardalis, they provided the company with an 'opportunity to avoid litigation' and they only had to agree to stop selling their pirated goods. As per Pardalis, 'if an athlete or celebrity does not protect the rights to their name, they risk losing those rights'.

Greek Freak gambling: What does the Greek Freak gambling trademark mean?

Alex Saratsis' team filed a trademark for Giannis Antetokounmpo for the phrase 'Greek Freak' to use with a gambling website and some other things. While they might not be able to use it anytime soon, Saratsis said that they want to 'get ahead of things than be behind' during the current evolving times. He added that it is okay if they can use it one day, or else they will 'move on'. Trademark lawyer Josh Gerben first discovered the trademark filing.

Currently, gambling is illegal in Wisconsin. Reports expect it to be one of the last states to legalize it as the state constitution outlaws it and they want to keep the 'status quo' in the gaming space.

The NBA was the first sports league to team up with a betting operator. They signed with MGM in July after the court repealed that PASPA and states could make decisions on their own about legalizing gambling. The NBA also lets teams in states who have legalized sports betting to sign deals and sponsorship with betting partners if they want to. However, players are not allowed to associate themselves with any such establishments.

