Damian Lillard Goes With LeBron James As MVP Over Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

With talk of an NBA restart gains momentum, the race for the NBA MVP is once again being debated by experts. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is having another stellar season, is the favourite to scoop the award for the second time in a row. However, there still exists a camp that believes Lakers star LeBron James deserves to win the MVP over Giannis Antetokounmpo. Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard sided with the second camp, after stating that LeBron James deserves to be crowned NBA MVP this season.

Damian Lillard picks LeBron James as NBA MVP

"This season, I think it's LeBron (James). They're the No. 1 team in the West. They've been consistent all year long," Damian Lillard told ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby. "For him to be at the age he's at, with the amount of miles that he has on his body, how often he's talked about, the pressure they put on him every little thing that he does, and the level he's performing at, in my opinion, I think he's the MVP."

LeBron James, 35, is having a fine season in the NBA. The 16-time NBA All-Star is the face of the Lakers and is usually the primary playmaker for the Western Conference leaders. Damian Lillard pointed to LeBron's consistency over the course of the season. Before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, LeBron James was averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per games. Just before the coronavirus shutdown, LeBron James and the Lakers came off stunning victories over Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks and city rivals LA Clippers.

While LeBron James' numbers are stellar for a player who is playing in his 17th season in the NBA, they still dwarf in comparison to reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Last season, Giannis scooped the award after tallying 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per games. This season, the "Greek Freak" has managed to significantly improve his performance, averaging 30.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Bucks are also the best team in the NBA with a 53-12 (win-loss) record this season. In comparison, LeBron James' Lakers are 49-14.

NBA restart plans

According to reports, an NBA return in the month of July is being discussed by league chiefs. Teams will look to start training in their facilities by mid-June in order to give the players at least one month of intense training before resuming the season. The current plan for an NBA return is playing around five regular-season games before moving forward with the playoffs. The NBA reportedly plans to conclude the season by Labor Day weekend (September 2020).

