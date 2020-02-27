LeBron James Ruled Out For Lakers Vs Warriors With Groin Injury, Anthony Davis Doubtful

Los Angeles Lakers could be forced to line-up against Golden State Warriors without their strike duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LeBron James is ruled out of Thursday night's (Friday IST) game with a sore groin. Meanwhile, Davis himself is listed as probable for the Warriors game with a sore elbow.

LeBron James (sore groin) is out for tomorrow's game at Golden State.



LeBron James played against New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) from the start. The 35-year-old was in hot form as he dropped 40 points (season-high) in just 34 minutes of play. LeBron also added eight rebounds and six assists as Lakers best Pelicans 118-109. While his injury status remained under the wraps after the Pelicans game, Lakers have since announced that LeBron James is suffering from a sore groin and will not take part against Lakers.

The extent of his groin injury currently remains unknown.

Lakers vs Warriors: LeBron James groin injury concerns?

LeBron James has already played in 54 out of Lakers' 56 games this season. He missed one game this season already with a similar groin injury. Last season LeBron James faced a considerable spell on the sidelines with a groin injury. In December 2018, he suffered a groin injury that ruled him out until March. This was his first major injury but massively derailed Lakers' campaign as they missed out on a playoff berth (also the first time LeBron James failed to make it to the playoffs).

Only LeBron James (out) and Anthony Davis (probable) could miss the Warriors clash. Rest of the squad should be available for head coach Frank Vogel. Lakers vs Warriors will game is scheduled for Thursday night (Friday, February 28, 9:00 AM IST).

