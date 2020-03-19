Danny Green Reveals Why LeBron James-Anthony Davis Dynamic Works Wonders For Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have led the Los Angeles Lakers throughout a successful NBA 2019-20 season so far. Leading the Western Conference with a 49-14 win-loss record, the Lakers are only second to the Milwaukee Bucks in the league. In a recent interview, Lakers' Danny Green talked about LeBron James and Anthony Davis, opening up about the dynamic of the two All-Stars.

Danny Green talks about LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Lakers' Danny Green thinks LeBron James and Anthony Davis share a great dynamic

Green was on the latest episode of Take It There with Taylor Rooks, where he discussed the LeBron James-Anthony Davis dynamic. Rooks asked Green about playing with two all-rounders. Green immediately agreed that he loves playing with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He called them best friends who hang out together but also embrace every other member of the team.

Green also talked about Alex Caruso, and why everyone is a fan of Caruso. According to Green, Caruso is one of the few white guys in the league. He does 'all the dirty work', which is loved by the people. Green even referred to Caruso as the 'greatest of all time' (GOAT).

Lakers got tested for COVID-19 after Nets players tested positive for the virus

Earlier this week, Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19. LeBron James and the Lakers, who were the last team to play the Nets, were asked to get tested. After the tests, the players were asked to self-isolate for 14 days as a preventive measure. James, who is in contention for his next NBA MVP award, has been updating his fans about his quarantine experience via Instagram.

The NBA season was suspended after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. A day later, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood also tested positive. Though no official announcement has been made, the NBA could return mid-June. In the meanwhile, a number of NBA stars have donated money in order to aid the coronavirus relief in various parts of the USA.