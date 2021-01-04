Anthony Davis Sells Stunning LA Mansion With Indoor Basketball Court For $6.6 Million

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has reportedly sold his 2.33-acre estate in Westlake Village for around $6.6 million. The NBA champion purchased the mansion in 2018, while he was still plying his trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and reportedly paid $7.5 million for it at the time. The house has a home theatre, a gym, an infinity pool with water slides, an outdoor kitchen, as well as an indoor basketball court.

Anthony Davis sells mansion in LA: Lakers star suffers $1 million loss with Westside Village house sale

According to reports from TMZ Sports, Anthony Davis has made a loss of around $1 million after selling his house for $6.6 million. Back in June 2018, it was reported that Davis purchased the Westlake Village mansion for $7.5 million, around 40 miles away from Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was just a year later that he moved into the house after being picked up by the Lakers.

The 27-year-old initially put the house up for sale in March 2020 and listed the estate for just under $8 million. However, the price raised eyebrows as NBA fans wondered why he was selling the house just 20 months after its purchase.

Reports from TMZ claim that Davis had a $1 million infinity-edge swimming pool along with dual water slides and a guesthouse in his old mansion. The house also has a Baja deck and spa, attached to a basketball gym with its own viewing box. The mansion also has a five-car garage and a solar power system.

The house was first built in 1996 before being expanded to a two-story, 16,000-square-foot mansion with a curved staircase and movie theatre. Along with the guesthouse, the mansion has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a master suite. It covers a 2.33-acre property as well as a view over the mountains and golf courses in Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis net worth details and Lakers contract

According to reports from Forbes, Anthony Davis has a net worth of around $30.4 million. In December 2020, he agreed to a five-year, $190 million contract with the Lakers which included an early termination option prior to the fifth season in 2024/25.

