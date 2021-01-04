Steph Curry Silences Critics On Social Media After Career-high 62 Points, NBA World Reacts

Stephen Curry was on fire on Sunday night at the Chase Center, as he smashed home a career-high 62 points in the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors romped to a 137-122 win thanks to Curry’s efforts, just days after their humiliating defeat against the same opposition. The 32-year-old has been criticized off late after Warriors’ slow start to the season but answered his critics in fine fashion with an unbelievable performance on Sunday night.

Warriors vs Trail Blazers: Steph Curry 62 points haul dominates headlines at Chase Center

The Trail Blazers romped to a 25-point win over the Warriors two nights earlier, prompting Damian Lillard to suggest that Steph Curry looks mortal when not surrounded by future Hall of Famers. The Warriors star did not indulge in a war of words but let the ball to the talking as he slammed home an insane 62 points in their rematch on Sunday night. The 32-year-old went 18-for-31 from the field, 8-for-16 from beyond the arc and 18-for-19 from the free-throw line to go with five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes.

62 PTS

18-31 FG

8-16 3PT



👀 Stephen Curry's career-high night 📽️ pic.twitter.com/kh1uR6ubOy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2021

Fans were buzzing after Steph Curry's insane performance with fellow NBA stars also joining in on the plaudits. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, teammate Klay Thompson, Damion Lee, Donovan Mitchell and Kendrick Perkins were among the many who lauded the Warriors star for his epic performance. Jamal Crawford and Ja Morant also praised the 32-year-old as he silenced his critics after mauling the Blazers. Speaking after the Warriors vs Trail Blazers game, Warriors 19-year-old rookie James Wiseman said that it was a crazy performance from the six-time All-Star. Wiseman said that Curry reminded him of 2K, and it was phenomenal to watch a performance like that in person.

A career high 62 points for Steph Curry! STILL proving he’s the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen and a MVP candidate along with LeBron, AD, KD, Kyrie, Luka Doncic, Kawhi, and Giannis! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 4, 2021

Man y’all was talkin crazy bout Steph..... — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 4, 2021

steph responded ‼️💯 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 4, 2021

Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 🔥!! Welcome to the club big bro #62 🐐 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021

The accumulated Steph Curry points tonight meant that he became the first player with 62 or more points in 36 minutes or fewer since Kobe Bryant also had 62 points in 33 minutes in December 2005, against the Mavericks according to ESPN. This was also the Warriors' legend's career-best performance, eclipsing his previous best of 54 set in 2013 against the Knicks. The Trail Blazers had no answer for Curry's dominance as the All-Star guard found enough space to launch the patented long-range shots that have defined his career. The two-time former MVP hit eight three-pointers on Sunday, and his haul is an NBA season-high and the most in the brief history of Chase Center.

(Image Courtesy: Golden State Warriors Twitter)