ASB Vs LEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Live

Astoria Bydgoszcz (ASB) are all set to take on Legia Warszawa (LEW) in their week four game in the Polish Basketball League. The game is scheduled to start at 9:05 pm IST on September 17 at the Osir Bemovo in Poland. Here is our ASB vs LEW Dream11 prediction, ASB vs LEW Dream11 team and ASB vs LEW top picks.

ASB vs LEW Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Astoria Bydgoszcz have made a terrible start to their Polish Basketball league season. They have lost all three games they have played this season. Despite being one out of three teams who have lost all their matches, ASB sit at the bottom of the table due to their huge -42 points difference. The team does have the firepower necessary to take them all the way, as is evident from their I Liga final win over Slask Wroclaw last season. They finished their last Polish Basketball League season in 11th place.

Meanwhile, opponents Legia Warszawa have won two and lost one of their three fixtures at the Polish Basketball League this season. Their form has been good over the season, with a WWL record. Their only loss so far has come at the hands of table-toppers Stelmet. Currently in 6th position on the table, a win today will propel them to an equal 7 points with No.2 team Lublin. Legia Warszawa finished last year’s season in 14th place.

ASB vs LEW Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Astoria Bydgoszcz Playing 5 (Expected)

Corey Sanders (PG)

Adrian Sobkowiak (SG)

Michał Chyliński (SF)

Dorian Szyttenholm (PF)

Lukasz Frąckiewicz (C)

Legia Warszawa Playing 5 (Expected)

Jamel Morris (PG)

Justin Bibbins (SG)

Michal Sokolowski (SF)

Dariusz Wyka (PF)

Jakub Karolak (C)

ASB vs LEW Dream11 prediction: ASB vs LEW Dream11 team

Corey Sanders (PG) Jamel Morris (PP) Marcin Nowakowski (PG)

Justin Bibbins (SP), Jakub Niziol(SG)

Michał Chyliński (SF)

Tomislav Gabric (PF)

Jakub Sadowski (C)

ASB vs LEW Dream11 prediction

According to our ASB vs LEW Dream11 prediction, Legia Warszawa will capitalise on their good form and score a win over the struggling Astoria Bydgoszcz side.

Note: The ASB vs LEW Dream11 prediction and ASB vs LEW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ASB vs LEW Dream11 team and ASB vs LEW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Astoria Bydgoszcz Twitter