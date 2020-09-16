Doc Rivers Beomes First Coach To Blow 3-1 Lead THRICE As Clippers Choke Series Vs Nuggets

The Los Angeles Clippers sensationally bottled a 3-1 lead to concede the West Conference semi-final to the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets ran riot in Game 7, with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic running the show as they romped to a 115-89 win on Tuesday at the AdventHealth Arena in Orlando. The Clippers choke raised questions on coach Doc Rivers' future, having failed to meet expectations despite the blockbuster signings of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Also Read: Clippers choke: Murray, Jokic Help Denver Stun Clippers 104-89 In Game 7

Clippers vs Nuggets: Doc Rivers first coach to blow 3-1 lead thrice as Clippers choke

Los Angeles Clippers' Western Conference Finals drought reached 50 years as Doc Rivers' side squandered the last three matches of the Clippers vs Nuggets playoff series in sensational fashion. The Clippers led 3-1 and looked set to face off against arch-rivals Los Angeles Lakers before going down in the next three games as the Nuggets sealed a dramatic win. The Clippers choke meant that Doc Rivers has become the first coach to surrender a 3-1 series lead thrice during the playoffs. Doc Rivers, who was previously at the helm of Orlando Magic, saw his team bottle their 3-1 advantage in 2003 against the Detroit Pistons in the first round.

Also Read: Vanessa Bryant Slams LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva For Asking LeBron To Match $175k Reward

Doc Rivers was also at the helm when the Clippers lost to the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semi-finals in 2015. The Clippers raced to a 3-1 series lead but faltered again, handing the Rockets a sensational win. After the Clippers vs Nuggets clash on Tuesday, the 58-year-old said that he accepts full responsibility for the Clippers choke and believes that his side did not meet expectations.

Doc Rivers also holds the record for most Game 7 losses with eight; no other NBA coach has posted more than five. Furthermore, the 58-year-old has lost six playoff series where his team have lead 3-2 heading into the final two games of the series. As the Clippers bowed out yet again, it remains to be seen whether owner Steve Ballmer gives the former Boston Celtics coach another shot with Kawhi Leonard or sends him packing.

Also Read: Bam Adebayo's Epic Block Sets Twitter Ablaze As Miami Heat Win Game 1 Vs Celtics In OT

Clippers blow series: Doc Rivers stats

After a 13-year stint as an NBA player, Doc Rivers began his coaching carer with the Orlando Magic in 1999. Under the former Atlanta Hawks star, the Magic made three postseason appearances but never made the second round of the playoffs. He was subsequent fired after a 1-10 record in the 2003-04 season.

Doc Rivers was then signed by the Boston Celtics, where he spent nine seasons as head coach. The Celtics won the NBA championship in 2008 while reaching the Conference Semi-finals in four more seasons at the TD Garden. The Clippers then acquired Rivers for an unprotected 2015 NBA first-round draft pick in 2013. In his seven seasons as Clippers boss, Doc Rivers has led them to the Conference Semi-finals thrice. In all, the 59-year-old has coached 1,624 games in the NBA with a record of 943-681; a W-L ratio of .581. In playoffs, Rivers has a 91-89 win-loss record, with a W-L rate of .506.

Also Read: NBA Fans Marvel At LeBron James' Apartment-like Suite At Disney World Bubble In Florida

(Image Courtesy: AP)