All NBA Teams 2020 Announced; LeBron James Creates History With 16th All-NBA Selection

This week, the league finally announced their NBA All-Team selection for the 2019-20 season. Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo were the only unanimous decisions on the list. Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Lakers' Anthony Davis were others who made it to the first team.

All NBA Teams 2020 complete list

Full All-NBA Team voting results for 2019-20 ... pic.twitter.com/szjKaQwnRU — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 16, 2020

First Team

LeBron James (500 points) – LA Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo (500 points) – Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden (474 points) – Houston Rockets

Anthony Davis (455 points) – LA Lakers

Luka Doncic (416 points) – Dallas Mavericks

Second Team

Kawhi Leonard (372 points) – LA Clippers

Nikola Jokic (311 points) – Denver Nuggets

Damian Lillard (284 points) – Portland Trail Blazers

Chris Paul (199 points) – OKC Thunder

Pascal Siakam (168 points) – Toronto Raptors

Third Team

Jayson Tatum (153 points) – Boston Celtics

Jimmy Butler (147 points) – Miami Heat

Rudy Gobert (110 points) – Utah Jazz

Ben Simmons (61 points) – Philadelphia 76ers

Russell Westbrook (56 points) – Houston Rockets

History made with the All NBA teams 2020 selections

LeBron James made history with his 16th All-NBA selection, making it the most for a player in league history. Before this, James was tied for the position with late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, all of whom have 15 All-NBA selections. He also set a record under the First Team category with 13 selections. Additionally, Davis and James are now the only Lakers teammates to be selected on the All NBA first team since Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal (2001 to 2004). The last time teammates made it to the All NBA first team was in 2007 – Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire.

Bradley Beal stats

Bradley Beal is the first player in NBA history to average at least 30 Pts and 6 Ast and be excluded from the All-NBA Team. pic.twitter.com/RZPIbwudZl — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 16, 2020

Khris Middleton, Joel Embiid and Bradley Beal were other players who did not make it to the list. As per reports, Beal is the only player in NBA history to average 30 points and 6 assists during the season but not be included into the All-NBA list. Doncic, Tatum, Simmons and Siakam are first-time All-NBA selections. Siakam, who averaged 22.9 points per game, moved to the All NBA Teams from being the Most Improved players in the league.

Pascal Siakam stats

Congratulations to Pascal Siakam on being selected to the 2019/20 ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM! 🌶

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Siakam averaged 22.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.0 SPG & 0.9 BPG for the @Raptors. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/TAWVoMxUHo — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) September 16, 2020

Who votes for All NBA teams?

According to reports, the All NBA teams 2020 were selected by a panel of broadcasters and sportswriters. They voted for the All NBA first, second and third teams, which five, three and one point being awarded respectively. The panel selected two guards, two forwards and one centre from each team.

(Image credits: AP)