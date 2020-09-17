All NBA Teams 2020 Announced; LeBron James Creates History With 16th All-NBA Selection

This week, the league finally announced their NBA All-Team selection for the 2019-20 season. Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo were the only unanimous decisions on the list. Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Lakers' Anthony Davis were others who made it to the first team.
Full All-NBA Team voting results for 2019-20 ... pic.twitter.com/szjKaQwnRU— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 16, 2020
LeBron James made history with his 16th All-NBA selection, making it the most for a player in league history. Before this, James was tied for the position with late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, all of whom have 15 All-NBA selections. He also set a record under the First Team category with 13 selections. Additionally, Davis and James are now the only Lakers teammates to be selected on the All NBA first team since Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal (2001 to 2004). The last time teammates made it to the All NBA first team was in 2007 – Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire.
Bradley Beal is the first player in NBA history to average at least 30 Pts and 6 Ast and be excluded from the All-NBA Team. pic.twitter.com/RZPIbwudZl— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 16, 2020
Khris Middleton, Joel Embiid and Bradley Beal were other players who did not make it to the list. As per reports, Beal is the only player in NBA history to average 30 points and 6 assists during the season but not be included into the All-NBA list. Doncic, Tatum, Simmons and Siakam are first-time All-NBA selections. Siakam, who averaged 22.9 points per game, moved to the All NBA Teams from being the Most Improved players in the league.
Congratulations to Pascal Siakam on being selected to the 2019/20 ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM! 🌶— NBA Canada (@NBACanada) September 16, 2020
Siakam averaged 22.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.0 SPG & 0.9 BPG for the @Raptors. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/TAWVoMxUHo
According to reports, the All NBA teams 2020 were selected by a panel of broadcasters and sportswriters. They voted for the All NBA first, second and third teams, which five, three and one point being awarded respectively. The panel selected two guards, two forwards and one centre from each team.