ASV Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (ASV) will face FC Barcelona (BAR) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Friday night, November 27 (Nov 28 in India) at 1:15 am IST. The game will be played at the Astroballe in Villeurbanne, France. Here is our ASV vs BAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and ASV vs BAR Dream11 team.
Barcelona are currently ruling the EuroLeague Basketball standings as they have lost only one game (eight wins) so far in the tournament, which came against Zenit St Petersburg a few weeks ago. LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, on the other hand, are in a complete different situation, rooted to the bottom (18th) of the charts. Moustapha Fall and team have played seven games so far in the tournament, winning only once and losing six times.
Allerik Freeman, Charles Kahudi, Paul Lacombe, Antoine Diot, Rihards Lomazs, Moustapha Fall, Elwin Ndjock, Amine Noua, Kevarrius Hayes, Kymany Houinsou, Matt Marsh, Ismael Bako, David Lighty, William Howard, Guerschon Yabusele, Norris Cole, Matthew Strazel
Brandon Davies, Adam Hanga, Leandro Bolmaro, Rolands Smits, Thomas Heurtel, Artem Pustovyi, Ibou Badji, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Sergi Martinez, Kyle Kuric, Brancou Badio, Victor Claver, Nikola Mirotic, Nick Calathes
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, FC Barcelona are the favourites to win the game.
