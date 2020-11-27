ASV Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (ASV) will face FC Barcelona (BAR) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Friday night, November 27 (Nov 28 in India) at 1:15 am IST. The game will be played at the Astroballe in Villeurbanne, France. Here is our ASV vs BAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and ASV vs BAR Dream11 team.

ASV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: ASV vs BAR Dream11 team and preview

Barcelona are currently ruling the EuroLeague Basketball standings as they have lost only one game (eight wins) so far in the tournament, which came against Zenit St Petersburg a few weeks ago. LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, on the other hand, are in a complete different situation, rooted to the bottom (18th) of the charts. Moustapha Fall and team have played seven games so far in the tournament, winning only once and losing six times.

ASV vs BAR live: ASV vs BAR schedule

Date: Friday night, November 27 (November 28 in India)

Time: 1:15 am IST

Venue: Astroballe in Villeurbanne, France

ASV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squad list

ASV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne squad

Allerik Freeman, Charles Kahudi, Paul Lacombe, Antoine Diot, Rihards Lomazs, Moustapha Fall, Elwin Ndjock, Amine Noua, Kevarrius Hayes, Kymany Houinsou, Matt Marsh, Ismael Bako, David Lighty, William Howard, Guerschon Yabusele, Norris Cole, Matthew Strazel

ASV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: FC Barcelona squad

Brandon Davies, Adam Hanga, Leandro Bolmaro, Rolands Smits, Thomas Heurtel, Artem Pustovyi, Ibou Badji, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Sergi Martinez, Kyle Kuric, Brancou Badio, Victor Claver, Nikola Mirotic, Nick Calathes

ASV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Top picks

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne: Charles Kahudi, Moustapha Fall, Guerschon Yabusele

FC Barcelona: Nick Calathes, Cory Higgins, Rolands Smits

ASV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: ASV vs BAR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Nick Calathes, Antoine Diot

Shooting Guard: Cory Higgins, Alex Abrines

Small Forward: Charles Kahudi, Rolands Smits

Power Forward: Nikola Mirotic

Center: Moustapha Fall (SP)

ASV vs BAR live: ASV vs BAR match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, FC Barcelona are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The ASV vs BAR Dream11 prediction and ASV vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ASV vs BAR Dream11 team and ASV vs BAR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FCBbasket Twitter