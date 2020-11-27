FEN Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

Quick links:
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (FEN) will face Valencia Basket (VAL) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Friday, November 27 at 11:15 pm IST. The game will be played at the Ülker Sports Arena in Istanbul. Here is our FEN vs VAL Dream11 prediction, top picks and FEN vs VAL Dream11 team.
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul is currently at the 12th spot of the Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul standings. Lorenzo Brown and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning only four and losing six. Valencia Basket, on the other hand, are 5th with a win-loss record of 6-3.
Johnny Hamilton, Lorenzo Brown, Leo Westermann, Melih Mahmutoglu, Tarik Biberovic, Yigit Onan, Nando De Colo, Dyshawn Pierre, Danilo Barthel, Jan Vesely, Kenan Sipahi, Jarell Eddie, Berkay Candan, Ali Muhammed, Ahmet Duverioglu, Edgaras Ulanovas
Vanja Marinkovic, Klemen Prepelic, Jaime Pradilla, Josep Puerto, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Nikola Kalinic, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Emeterio, Derrick Williams, Martin Hermannsson, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Tomas Pavelka, Guillem Ferrando
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Valencia Basket are the favourites to win the game.
