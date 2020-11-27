FEN Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (FEN) will face Valencia Basket (VAL) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Friday, November 27 at 11:15 pm IST. The game will be played at the Ülker Sports Arena in Istanbul. Here is our FEN vs VAL Dream11 prediction, top picks and FEN vs VAL Dream11 team.

FEN vs VAL Dream11 prediction: FEN vs VAL Dream11 team and preview

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul is currently at the 12th spot of the Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul standings. Lorenzo Brown and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning only four and losing six. Valencia Basket, on the other hand, are 5th with a win-loss record of 6-3.

FEN vs VAL live: FEN vs VAL schedule

Date: Friday, November 27, 2020

Time: 11:15 pm IST

Venue: Ülker Sports Arena in Istanbul, Turkey

FEN vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

FEN vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul squad

Johnny Hamilton, Lorenzo Brown, Leo Westermann, Melih Mahmutoglu, Tarik Biberovic, Yigit Onan, Nando De Colo, Dyshawn Pierre, Danilo Barthel, Jan Vesely, Kenan Sipahi, Jarell Eddie, Berkay Candan, Ali Muhammed, Ahmet Duverioglu, Edgaras Ulanovas

FEN vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Valencia Basket squad

Vanja Marinkovic, Klemen Prepelic, Jaime Pradilla, Josep Puerto, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Nikola Kalinic, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Emeterio, Derrick Williams, Martin Hermannsson, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Tomas Pavelka, Guillem Ferrando

FEN vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul: Lorenzo Brown, Jarell Eddie, Ahmet Duverioglu

Valencia Basket: Klemen Prepelic, Nikola Kalinic, Bojan Dubljevic

FEN vs VAL Dream11 prediction: FEN vs VAL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Lorenzo Brown

Shooting Guard: Klemen Prepelic

Small Forward: Nikola Kalinic (SP), Dyshawn Pierre

Power Forward: Jarell Eddie, Derrick Williams

Center: Bojan Dubljevic, Ahmet Duverioglu

FEN vs VAL live: FEN vs VAL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Valencia Basket are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The FEN vs VAL Dream11 prediction and FEN vs VAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FEN vs VAL Dream11 team and FEN vs VAL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

