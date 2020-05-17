Bad Boys, The Carter Effect: 5 Basketball Documentaries To Watch Post The Last Dance

Michael Jordan's documentary, The Last Dance, has mesmerised basketball fans across the globe and has captivated audiences since episodes 1 and 2 dropped on April 19. With The Last Dance final episodes set to release on Sunday, (Monday IST), fans will be left with a huge void with the coronavirus pandemic having indefinitely suspended the NBA season. The Last Dance has established itself as one of the most talked-about basketball documentaries and here we list five documentaries that have gone under the radar and are a must-watch for fans.

Also Read: Scottie Pippen Reportedly Unhappy Of Being Portrayed As Frustrated In The Last Dance

The Last Dance final episodes: Five must-watch basketball documentaries

1. The Bad Boys

The Last Dance showcased the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons as their fiercest rivals and the Isiah Thomas-led side have not been portrayed in the best of ways throughout the series. However, one of ESPN’s 30-for-30 documentaries entitled Bad Boys should provide an interesting narrative into the 'Bad Boys' Pistons and their story of back-to-back championship wins. The documentary covers a wide range of emotions and throws light on star player, Isiah Thomas. The NBA is divided when it remembers the famed Detroit Pistons side. While for some, the 'Bad Boys' were a team of gritty heroes who never backed down, for others they were a team with a willingness to do seemingly anything to win, a mentality that earned them the 'Bad Boys' title and the scorn of rival fans.

2. The Carter Effect

The Carter Effect explores the cultural and societal impact of Vince Carter’s arrival in the NBA and his career with the Raptors. One of the most underrated basketball documentaries, The Carter Effect covers Air Canada's exciting and eye-catching brand of basketball and his iconic appearance in the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Carter's arrival led to an improved spotlight on Toronto and grew basketball's popularity in Canada. The Carter Effect explores how Canadians were largely uninterested in the sport of basketball and how Carter's arrival in Toronto brought through a cultural shift, which eventually translated into their eventual first Championship in 2019.

Also Read: Michael Jordan Would Request Reporters To Avoid Berating LeBron James: Report

3. Iverson

Despite not lifting an NBA championship, Allen Iverson is regarded of the NBA's finest and was included in in the basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. His documentary titled as Iverson, the former Philadelphia 76ers star's career and life outside of the court has been expertly covered. A former MVP and Rookie of the Year winner, Iverson was portrayed in a negative fashion by the sports media during his time in the NBA. Iverson does well to portray his flawed genius on and off the court and does a particularly good job of humanising a true icon of the game of basketball and is one of the finest basketball documentaries.

4. I Hate Christian Laettner

Another one of ESPN’s 30-for-30 documentaries, I Hate Christian Laettner is the story behind one of the most hated college basketball players of all time. Christian Laettner, who was named in the 1992 Dream Team, broke numerous collegiate records led the Blue Devils to two national championships. However, the former Duke star was widely despised by the opposing players and fans and I Hate Christian Laettner lists out five reasons behind people's perceived hate for Laettner and provides a detailed insight into the man and player behind the vitriol.

Also Read: Bulls Vs Pistons Rivalry: From The Bulls Heartbreak To The End Of The 'Bad Boys' Pistons

5. The Fab Five

One of the most successful basketball documentaries produced by ESPN, The Fab Five explores the University of Michigan’s 1991 recruiting class. Widely regarded as the greatest recruitment class of all time, The Fab Five consisted of Detroit natives Chris Webber and Jalen Rose, Chicago native Juwan Howard, and Jimmy King and Ray Jackson from Texas. Four of the 'Fab Five' were amongst the top 10 prospects in America and it was the first time ever that four All-Americans declared for the one school. Eventually, all five became starters and the feat had never been achieved before. The 'Fab Five' though controversial, were seen as trendsetters, and all-five became the focal point in the University of Michigan’s run to the NCAA Basketball Championship finals.

Also Read: Udonis Haslem Would Have Fought Michael Jordan If Bulls Star Trash-talked With Him