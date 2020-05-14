Udonis Haslem Would Have Fought Michael Jordan If Bulls Star Trash-talked With Him

Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem believes he would have fought with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan had he tried trash talking with him. The Last Dance, a docu-series on the Bulls 1997/98 season, features a variety of incidents where many Bulls stars have been subjected to the Michael Jordan trash talk. The NBA legend let out expletives in a bid to motivate his teammates and former Charlotte Hornets star Scott Burrell was at the centre of the Michael Jordan trash talk during his time with the Bulls.

Micheal Jordan's leadership style has been brought into question since the latest episodes of The Last Dance aired and there have been questions raised whether his verbal and physical abuse was necessary to get the best out of his teammates. Speaking to former Cleveland Cavaliers star Richard Jefferson in an Instagram live session, Udonis Haslem believes he would have fought with Michael Jordan had he called him a "b****". The three-time NBA champion claimed that he loved the Bulls legend to death but the motivational Michael Jordan trash talk won't work on him and claims that he might put hands on him.

Udonis Haslem added that while Michael Jordan as the greatest of all-time, he would have to square against him if he ever called him the 'b-word' or the 'h-word'.

In the Michael Jordan documentary, the NBA legend said that winning had a price and he challenged people when they didn't want to be challenged. While Udonis Haslem doesn't necessarily agree with the Michael Jordan trash talk tactic, he does understand what it takes to be a champion and the amount of work that goes into it. Udonis Haslem said that it isn't for everybody to be champion and a lot of times one might push people who don't want to be pushed. He added that he understands Michael Jordan's aspect of things.

Udonis Haslem career stats

Udonis Haslem signed with his hometown team Miami Heat after going undrafted in the 2002 NBA draft. Haslem, since then, has featured in 17 NBA seasons with the Heat, lifting the NBA title thrice. According to NBA Advanced Stats, Udonis Haslem has featured in 857 NBA games, with his numbers reading 25.1 for minutes played and 7.6 for points scored per game. Udonis Haslem career stats account for an average of 3.1 field goals per game, while his field attempts are estimated to be 6.3. The Heat legend makes 0.5 steals per game and creates 0.9 assists and turnovers per game.

