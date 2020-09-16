Bam Adebayo's Epic Block Sets Twitter Ablaze As Miami Heat Win Game 1 Vs Celtics In OT

Boston Celtics and Miami Heat played out an NBA classic in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday. While Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart reigned supreme for the Celtics, it was a moment of brilliance from Bam Adebayo that stopped Brad Stevens' side from taking the lead in the series. The Bam Adebayo block sent NBA stars on Twitter into a frenzy, as Heat ended the game with a 117-114 OT win.

Bam Adebayo stats: Bam Adebayo block helps Miami Heat take the lead in Conference finals

In what was Miami Heat's first conference finals since 2014, Bam Adebayo stole the show with an all-round display to cap off their Game 1 win. One of the key moments in the Celtics vs Heat clash came in when the 23-year-old All-Star made a sensational block to deny Jayson Tatum in over-time. The Bam Adebayo block came in with just 2.5 seconds left on the clock, as Heat clung on to their 116-114 lead.

The 23-year-old raced down from the other end of the paint to block Tatum's ferocious dunk in what was one of the highlights of the season. The Bam Adebayo stats from the game present an impressive reading, with the Miami Heat All-Star having managed 18 points, nine assists and six rebounds, nincluding a game-saving block in his 43 minutes on the court.

ANOTHER LOOK AT BAM ADEBAYO'S INCREDIBLE GAME-WINNING BLOCK! pic.twitter.com/RCzQ7FdLDR — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020

Bam Adebayo stats: Magic Johnson, Eric Paschall praise Bam Adebayo block

NBA legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter after the Celtics vs Heat clash and described the Bam Adebayo block as the best ever defensive play he had ever seen during the playoffs. Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh also agreed with Johnson's assessment, while New York Knicks star Kevin Knox claimed that it was the best block of the year. Golden State Warriors star Eric Paschall was also in awe of the 23-year-old's incredible game-saving effort, with Jordan Clarkson, CJ McCollum, Kevin Love all joining in on the plaudits.

Jimmy Buttler also heaped praise on his teammate's block and said that he agrees with Magic Johnson and termed it as a great play. Buttler lauded Adebayo for putting his body over the line to win the Heat the game and give them the lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Bam Adebayo’s block on Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt was the best defensive play I’ve seen ever in the playoffs!!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

Wow . That was incredible . Timing and block with the left for the game — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Bam for block of the year! — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) September 16, 2020

Wow Bam. Sheesh. 😤😤😤 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 16, 2020

That block was CRAZY!!! That’s tough!!!!! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 16, 2020

Celtics vs Heat highlights

