NBA Media Bus Blocked By BLM Protestors Seeking Justice For Salaythis Melvin's Shooting

While the NBA continues with their postseason at the bubble in Orlando, Florida, Black Lives Matter protesters gathered at the venue to demand justice for Salaythis Melvin. On Saturday night (Sunday morning IST), some BLM protesters blocked an NBA media bus. The small group was present to make the league take notice of Salaythis Melvin's shooting in August.

Also read | NBA bubble court unveiled with Black Lives Matter decals along the sidelines

Black Lives Matter protesters gather at the NBA bubble and block NBA media bus seeking justice for Salaythis Melvin

BREAKING: Protesters have blocked a NBA media bus on the Disney property, asking for help from LeBron James. Protesters are chanting Black Lives Matter. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 13, 2020

As per reports, the small number of protesters blocked at least two NBA media buses and seemingly wanted to meet NBA stars like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and others to speak on Salaythis Melvin's shooting. The NBA media buses blocked had media and NBA staff, but no players were present. "LeBron can you help us?" were among the chants, while some signs read "Russell Stand With Us". The protesters chanted about Melvin, saying that they were at the bubble because "Orange County Sheriff shot and killed an innocent black man at the Florida Mall". All entrances and gates to the NBA bubble are currently secured by law enforcement and private security officials.

Also read | Giannis unfollows ALL Bucks members on Instagram; sparks trade rumors to Raptors, Warriors

Salaythis Melvin protests

With chants of, “Black Lives Matter,” the protest was against the Orange County Sheriffs Department against the killing of Salaythis Melvin. Deputies shot and killed the 22-year-old black man in the Florida Mall’s parking lot last month. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 13, 2020

The NBA media bus was blocked near the bubble's entrance at the Walt Disney World and the protesters did not enter the protected environment. The league has been extremely vocal about their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and even refused to play games, which had to be postponed. Players spoke up after Breonna Taylor and George Floyd's deaths and have been supporting the cause from inside the NBA campus. They painted BLM across the courts, printed slogans on their jerseys and even wore BLM clothes and accessories before games.

Also read | Pau Gasol names newborn child Gianna in honour of Kobe Bryant's daughter

Salaythis Melvin shooting in Orange County

The protesters wanted to draw attention to 22-year-old Salaythis Melvin, who was shot in the back and killed. His murder took place at the Florida Mall in Orange County, Florida by Deputy James Montiel. According to reports, Montiel was in plainclothes at the mall to arrest another man. The mall is about 15 miles away from the NBA campus and the shooting is still investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Also read | Nuggets upset Clippers 3-1 lead with 111-98 win, fans convinced about the "Clippers curse"

(Image credits: AP)