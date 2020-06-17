BAR Vs CJB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Barcelona will square off against Joventut Badalona in a Spanish Liga ACB game this week. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17 at 7 pm IST at Pavello Municipal Font de San Lluís in Spain. Fans can play the BAR vs CJB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BAR vs CJB Dream11 prediction, BAR vs CJB Dream11 team and BAR vs CJB Dream11 top picks.

BAR vs CJB Dream11 prediction: Barcelona preview

Currently, Barcelona are the favourites to win this Spanish Liga ACB season. Barcelona were leading the table with 19 wins and four defeats before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They last played Estudiantes, whom they defeated with a 74-67 margin. Before that, they bagged an 83-80 win over Bayern. Currently, Barcelona are on a five-game winning streak.

BAR vs CJB Dream11 prediction: Joventut Badalona preview

This season, Joventut Badalona have won nine games and lost 14 games out a total 23 and currently rank 12th on the points table. They lost their last match against Unicaja with a 97-82 scoreline. They lost to Unicaja before that game, with a 101-86 margin. The team has lost four out of their last five games, and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

BAR vs CJB Dream11 team, full squad

BAR vs CJB Dream11 team, full squad – Barcelona (BAR)

Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Leandro Bolmaro, Kyle Kuric, Alex Abrines, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Victor Claver, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Pierre Oriola, Rolands Smits, Brandon Davies, Ante Tomic

BAR vs CJB Dream11 team, full squad – Joventut Badalona (CJB)

Arturs Zagars, Nenad Dimitrijevic, Albert Ventura, Klemen Prepelic, Pep Busquets, Xabier Lopez-Arostegui, Joel Parra, Arnau Parrado, Kerem Kanter, Conor Morgan, Alen Omic, Oliver Stevic

BAR vs CJB Dream11 top pics

FC Barcelona

Nikola Mirotic

Adam Hanga

Brandon Davies

Cory Higgins

Kyle Kuric

Club Joventut Badalona

Conor Morgan

Xabier Lopez-Arostegui

Alen Omic

Nenad Dimitrijevic

Klemen Prepelic

BAR vs CJB Dream11 prediction

As per our BAR vs CJB Dream11 prediction, Barcelona are the favourites heading into this game.

Note: The BAR vs CJB Dream11 prediction and BAR vs CJB Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR vs CJB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image source: @fcbbasket official Instagram)