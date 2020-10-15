BAR Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks EuroLeague Basketball Preview

Barça Basket will square off against Panathinaikos BC in a week 4 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2020. The BAR vs PAN match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST on October 16 from the Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona. Here is our BAR vs PAN Dream11 prediction, BAR vs PAN Dream11 team and BAR vs PAN Dream11 top picks.

BAR vs PAN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

FC Barcelona Basquet is currently in sixth place in the EuroLeague 2020. They have had a good 2020-2021 season and have lost only one of their three completed matches. They won their first game 76-66 against defending champions CSKA Moscow. They couldn’t maintain their form in the next match, going down 70-74 to Zenit in a close match. However, the team bounced back and won their third game against Valencia Basket with a 71-66 scoreline. Barca will be missing their star Forward, Nikola Mirotic who announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Panathinaikos BC has won one and lost one of their two games in the league. After sneaking in a close 78-76 victory against BC Khimki in their first game, Panathinaikos lost to fourth-placed Olympiacos BC. The 71-78 loss pushed the team to No.14 on the table out of 18 teams. They will have to step up their game to improve upon their sixth-place finish from last season.

BAR vs PAN Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

Barça Basket (BAR) predicted starting lineup

Leandro Bolmaro (PG), Alex Abrines (SG), Adam Hanga (SF), Rolands Šmits (PF), Brandon Davies (C)

Panathinaikos BC predicted starting lineup

Ioannis Papapetrou (PF), Eleftherios Bochoridis (SG), Konstantinos Mitoglou (SF), Marcus Franklee Foster (PG), Zach Auguste (C)

BAR vs PAN Key Players

Barça Basket - Leandro Bolmaro, Alex Abrines, Adam Hanga

Panathinaikos BC - Ioannis Papapetrou, Eleftherios Bochoridis, Konstantinos Mitoglou

BAR vs PAN Dream11 team

PG: Leandro Bolmaro, Marcus Franklee Foster

SG: Alex Abrines, Eleftherios Bochoridis

SF: Adam Hanga

PF: Rolands Šmits

C: Brandon Davies, Zach Auguste

BAR vs PAN Dream11 prediction

According to our BAR vs PAN Dream11 prediction, FC Barcelona Basquet will win the match.

Note: The BAR vs PAN Dream11 prediction and BAR vs PAN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAR vs PAN Dream11 team and BAR vs PAN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

