LaMelo Ball Already Talking With The Warriors, Knicks As NBA 2020 Draft Approaches Fast

Late April, LaMelo Ball declared for the NBA Draft 2020 after his successful season in Australian NBL with the Illawarra Hawks. Since last year, Ball has been projected as the No.1 Draft pick and has even been linked to multiple teams these past few months. While there have been various rumours and speculations, Ball himself revealed that he has been talking to a few times before the NBA Draft.

LaMelo Ball Draft: Ball has been talking to the Warriors and New York Knicks

.@MeloD1P tells us a couple teams he has talked to so far......@jalenandjacoby pic.twitter.com/lLivvJglJj — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) October 15, 2020

While talking to Jalen and Jacoby on Wednesday (Thursday IST), LaMelo Ball revealed that he has been talking to Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks before the 2020 NBA Draft. Currently, the Warriors have the No.2 pick for the draft, while the Knicks are at No. 8. While he was the projected No.1 player, the Warriors were also reported to not want him.

Before Ball declared for the draft, the Warriors were reported to be inclined towards Anthony Edwards. Though Ball was the obvious option, reports claimed that the team might not find him the correct fit alongside stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Even Ball's father, LaVar Ball, stated that he thinks the Warriors are a bad fit for the 19-year-old star. However, LaMelo Ball disagreed. "I feel like I can play on any team," the young prospect said, before adding that anywhere is a great fit.

However, recent reports added that the Warriors could actually benefit from him on the roster. While he will start off the bench, he could make a great impact and put the team back in contention. While the Knicks are reportedly interested in the young player, they will have to move up the list to be able to draft Ball. As per The Athletic, the team could try and give up Mitchell Robinson to get the second overall pick.

LaMelo Ball was with the NBL, where he won the MVP award while averaging 17 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He also recently signed with Puma, which was announced by the brand on Thursday. The virtual NBA Draft is expected to take place on November 18.

(Image credits: AP)