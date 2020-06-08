Did LeBron James Say He Wants Nothing To Do With White People? NBA Fans Address Comments

Following George Floyd's death two weeks ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been extremely vocal about his stand on the situation. James has been voicing his support on social media, writing about working towards bringing a change. However, the recent LeBron James quote on 'white people' and racism have caused people to remember the NBA star's previous interviews. This includes the LeBron James quote on 'white people' from the 2017 NBA Finals and LeBron James The Shop interview from 2019. The 2018 LeBron James quote on white people during the video caused people to ask, 'Did LeBron James say he wants nothing to do with white people?' on social media this week.

Did LeBron James say he wants nothing to do with white people? LeBron James the shop racist comments

Did LeBron James say he wants nothing to do with white people? LeBron James the shop interview and LeBron James white friends

Since people on social media share & comment on out of context quotes, here's the full "I'm not f***ing with white people" comment from LeBron on #TheShopHBO



(Via @HBO, @uninterrupted) pic.twitter.com/srZvxGZVwq — David Astramskas (@redapples) August 29, 2018

When Uninterrupted first started their show 'The Shop', LeBron James was the first athlete to be interviewed. Throughout the interview, James spoke about the double standards African-American athletes face, social injustice and also discussed his introduction to 'white America'. James talked in detail about his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, which was the first time he was around 'white people'. James spoke about being 'institutionalised growing up in the hood' and white people not wanting them (African-Americans) to succeed.

James continued by saying that he went and played basketball, and did not 'want nothing to do with white people' who also did not want anything to do with him. For James, it was him and his 'boys' going to high school together, which he referred to as his 'initial shock to white America'. While James' comment was spoken about on social media, he did elaborate on it during the show.

James stated that he adjusted to everything though it was hard to balance as he played at a higher level. Many people agreed with James comments, while some thought the Lakers star spoke unnecessarily. People also discussed LeBron James white friends on social media, stating that James is not known to have many 'white friends'.

NBA fans on James' 2018 comments

Thank you for posting this, knew people would run with that quote out of context — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) August 29, 2018

LeBron is a tribute to the American Spirit. Amazing man. — Sam Sawyer (@SamSawyer14) August 29, 2018

Maybe I missed something but how are white people getting offended? As a white guy, I'm not shocked that he felt that way headed into a super white school. Hell I've felt that way too, let me do what I'm here to do and get out. — Zach (@Zach8608) August 29, 2018

Thank you for posting this. — Anthony (@Astaff) August 29, 2018

@hkfuhfdjbg we all know lebron is this kinda guy, aint racist — dj (@koogamikun) August 29, 2018

Did LeBron James say he wants nothing to do with white people? Lebron James quote on white people

Lakers' LeBron James and NY Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. discuss double standards for black athletes & white athletes & claustrophobia of fame



From James's new HBO Sports show 'The Shop' pic.twitter.com/UGpqOKpMmY — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 29, 2018

James also talked about double standards when it comes to athletes. As per James, when he asks a fan to 'get their phone out of his face', he believed he would face backlash for it. However, James gave an example of Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers and said Rodgers would not face similar criticism. New York Giants Odell Beckham also gave his opinion, stating that he at times felt like a 'zoo animal'. The Lakers star also discussed constantly talking about social issues, saying that it is for everyone else's satisfaction. James believed that if he has an opportunity to be an inspiration, he will take it to speak up and not care about the backlash even if his popularity goes down.

Did LeBron James say he wants nothing to do with white people? Are there LeBron James white friends?

If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

More recently, James has been speaking up on George Floyd's murder by police brutality two weeks ago. James was one of the first NBA stars to comment on the tragic incident, sharing various videos and photos about the same. He even shared a photo of him wearing his 'I Can't Breathe' shirt, which he wore in 2014 after Eric Garner's murder, which was also due to police brutality. James also shared Colin Kaepernick's photo of kneeling during the national anthem as a way to protest injustice in the USA.