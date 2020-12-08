Barack Obama Trolls Lifelong Knicks Fans Desus And Mero During Interview; NBA Fans React

Former United States President Barack Obama took a cheeky dig at the New York Knicks during a recent interview with Desus 'Nice' and 'The Kid' Mero. The 59-year-old mocked the hosts on their show after watching their performance in a pickup game against Senator Cory Booker. Ironically, Obama’s brother-in-law, Craig Robinson, was a top basketball executive with the Knicks for three years until this summer, but the 44th American President didn't hold back while mocking the Eastern Conference outfit.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Prevents Carnival Cruise Line From Trademarking "King James"

Barack Obama trolls Knicks fans Desus and Mero

On Sunday, Barack Obama sat down for an interview on Showtime’s Desus & Mero and took a pop at the two hosts. Prior to the interview, Desus and Mero, two lifelong New York Knicks fans, played a pickup game with Senator Cory Booker and the comic duo were struggling against the 51-year-old. In the footage, Desus and Mero took a few tumbles, failed to shoot any hoops and were quite easily shrugged off by Booker.

Even Barack Obama has jokes on the Knicks 😂 Wait for it...



🎥 @SHODesusAndMero

More: https://t.co/V9vf7LzwTr pic.twitter.com/F8LdKmJ5qU — JB (@JeffreyBellone) December 7, 2020

During the interview, Obama admitted that he had seen the clip of Desus and Mero before throwing in his Knicks punchline. "You know what, I actually saw that video of you two playing against Booker", said Obama. The hosts quickly intervened and said, "Before you say anything, that was a just a fake video and it wasn't even us. Do not misrepresent us"

ALSO READ: LeBron James Congratulates 'BEAST' Travis Kelce On Completing Sensational Milestone

However, Obama then cheekily claimed, "But here's the good news. You guys can still play for the Knicks" before he burst out laughing." The two hosts jokingly declared that the interview was over after Obama's stinging insult but continued with their chat.

Fans on social media were quick to react to the clip of Obama mocking Desus and Mero. One wrote, "LOL, even Obama is trolling the Knicks" while another added, "Obama got no chill. His brother-in-law was working with the Knicks recently but still chooses to troll them".

ALSO READ: LeBron James Admits To Being Hurt By Kyrie Irving's Recent Comments

The New York Knicks finished last season in 12th place on the Eastern Conference table and suffered 45 defeats while recording 21 wins. They haven't won an NBA title in more than 40 years. The Knicks will begin their 2020-21 NBA campaign on December 23 and will face the Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

ALSO READ: New Boys Join Lebron And AD At Lakers Team Workout

Image Credits - Desus and Mero on Showtime Twitter