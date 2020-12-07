LeBron James Congratulates 'BEAST' Travis Kelce On Completing Sensational Milestone

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has become the first TE in NFL history to have five 1,000 seasons. Fans, deeming Kelce the best TE in the league, praised Kelce's achievement. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was also among many who wished the player on Twitter, praising him for his exceptional milestone.

LeBron James congratulates Travis Kelce on Twitter

In his tweet, James refers to Kelce as the "beast". He salutes Kelce, before tagging the TE in his tweet with a series of emojis. Fan's appreciated James' gesture, many stating that both the athletes are the best at what they do. James had even congratulated the Chiefs after the Super Bowl victory, mentioned their coach back then. James also reacted to Tyreek Hill's TD during the Chiefs vs Denver Broncos game.

Wow man he caught that!! That was a TD by Cheetah — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 7, 2020

Travis Kelce stats

Travis Kelce becomes the first TE in NFL history with five 1,000-yard seasons 🔥



Elite talent. @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/PyOetFvdyV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2020

On Sunday night (Monday morning IST) – with 37 receiving yards – Kelce became the only TE in NFL history to have five back-to-back seasons with a minimum of 1,000 years. Last season, he was the only player to do the same for four consecutive years. Before that, he and Greg Olsen were the only two to do so for three back-to-back seasons.

As per reports, Kelce apparently needs only four more catches to reach his fifth NFL season with 80 (or more) catches. He will become the third player to do so, the others being Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez and Olsen. Fans have been comparing Kelce to the legend's hoping he stays with the franchise, considering him already on the road to becoming the greatest TE in the game. He could also pass George Kittle's historic 1377 yards mark. Till now, no TE in the game has even had five 1,000-yard seasons in their career.

Travis Kelce ran 23 of his 31 routes from detached alignment (wide or slot). When Kelce was matched against a cornerback, he was targeted 9 times on 17 routes (53% target rate).



Kelce vs Cornerbacks

➤ 17 routes, 9 targets, 5 rec, 87 yards#DENvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/XCHm03vEQg — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 7, 2020

(Image credits: Travis Kelce Instagram, AP)