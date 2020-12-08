LeBron James Admits To Being Hurt By Kyrie Irving's Recent Comments

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving spent three seasons playing together for the Cleveland Cavaliers, evening winning the team their first NBA title in 2016. Irving left to play with Boston Celtics a year later, while James stayed till 2018 before moving to LA Lakers. Irving is currently with the Brooklyn Nets, while James led the Lakers to their 17th title in October. During a recent interview, the four-time NBA champion talked about his time with Irving, along with how he was hurt by some recent comments made by Irving.

LeBron James upset over Kyrie's comments about not playing

Weeks ago, Irving spoke about his teammate Kevin Durant. Per Irving, for the first time in his career, said he felt like someone could shoot. While Irving did not take any names, fans assumed it was a comment about James, who he has previously played with. While on the Road Trippin’ podcast with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton, James addressed those comments.

"It kinda hurt me a little bit," James said while speaking about Irving's comments. James added that when he saw the transcript, his first thought was not how he has been making shots, but how while with the Cavaliers, he only thought of Irving's well being. James wanted him to win MVP, and only cared about his success though "it just didn't align". "We were still able to win a championship and we could never align but I only cared about his well being, both on and off the floor".

Cavaliers NBA Champions 2016

While James might have been speaking about not being able to align, they managed to win in 2016. Beating the Golden State Warriors after overcoming a 3-1 lead, the Cavaliers secured their historic win. Per reports, James and Irving have faced problems since before the 2016 title, where James seemed to be somehow mentoring Irving. Back then, sources spoke about Irving not agreeing with James trying to "son" him.

Irving, who played a few games this season due to his injury, will be returning to the court with Kevin Durant on December 22. Irving chose to play for the Nets to team up with Durant, aiming for a second title in his career. James, who won his fourth NBA title, will be aiming for a two-peat with the Lakers.

