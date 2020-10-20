BD Vs ZGB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Beijing Ducks will square off against Zhejiang Golden Bulls in the Chinese Basketball league this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, October 20 at 5:30 pm IST. Here is our BD vs ZGB Dream11 prediction, BD vs ZGB Dream11 team, top picks and preview.
The new season of the Chinese Basketball league is back. On matchday two, Beijing Ducks face Zhejiang Golden Bulls. Beijing Ducks come into the game on the back of a win, while Zhejiang Golden Bulls also come into this game after an impressive victory, putting up a performance pleasing to the eye. The Ducks were handed 20 points after their opponents Bayi Rockets forfeited from the game.
Chinese Basketball Association staff remove the branding for the Bayi Rockets team ahead of their forfeit against Beijing Ducks. While Bayi have not yet pulled out of the CBA season they have not turned up to the bubble in Zhuji. pic.twitter.com/yg9dlCOP4i— Jonathan White (@jmawhite) October 19, 2020
Beijing Ducks squad
Sun Chenran, Jeremy Lin, Chou Yi-Hsiang, Wang Xu, Shuo Fang, Xiaohui Wang, Cairen Zhang, Haofeng Sun, XiaoYu Liu, JiangPeng Duan, Jonathan Gibson, Justin Hamilton, Lin Chang, Zhuo Zhang, Jiayi Li, Xiaochuan Di, YanXi Zhu, Taruike Jianiyou, Zhao Yanman
Zhejiang Golden Bulls squad
Shuaipeng Cheng, Xiaotian Lin, Yibo Wang, Lei Fu, Qian Wu, Yuchen Liu, Bai Jie, Lai Junhao, Wang Zilu, Wenbo Lu, Liu Zeyi, Peng Ju, Xuhang Zhu, Yaoqiang Li, Dayu Zhang, Yansong Sun, Zhengxin Zhang
Point Guard: Qian Wu (Star Player), Jonathan Gibson
Shooting Guard: Shuo Fang, Sun Chenran
Small Forward: Wenbo Lu
Power Forward: Liu Zeyi
Centre: Muhao Li, Justin Hamilton
Beijing Ducks: Shuo Fang
Zhejiang Golden Bulls: Qian Wu
As per our BD vs ZGB Dream11 prediction, Zhejiang Golden Bulls are the favourites in this game.
