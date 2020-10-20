Kobe Bryant Jersey, LeBron's Shoes Exhibited At A Museum Of African-American History

While an NBA GOAT debate is never-ending in nature, both Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are icons that have etched their names in the higher echelons of basketball. Both are known for revolutionizing the game, elevating the NBA to a new level while drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan. While Bryant – who passed away earlier this year – led the Los Angeles Lakers to five titles, James ended the team's ten-year drought and won their 17th franchise title this season. As per reports, a Smithsonian museum will now be honouring their contribution to the African American community and basketball.

Kobe Bryant jersey and LeBron James' shoes on display at Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture

Kobe Bryant’s “Black Mamba” mentality propelled him to the upper echelon of sports and inspired millions of people around the world. Bryant played twenty seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers— winning five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards, and one league MVP award. pic.twitter.com/phwEtjcuN5 — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) October 19, 2020

Reports state that the 2008 NBA Finals Game 5 Kobe Bryant jersey is being exhibited at The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. As per the museum's website, the jersey will be displayed at the "Sports: Leveling the Playing Field" section. Along with the jersey, James' "Equality" shoes are also being showcased.

Go. See. This. Museum. There is no greater testament to this country than the stories in this building. Honored to be a part of it @NMAAHC pic.twitter.com/HTPneDOWeC — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 24, 2016

"Kobe's contributions on and off the court are remarkable," said Spencer Crew, the interim director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Crew added that as a founding donor, the late NBA legend was aware of its significance. The exhibition, as per Crew, is a way to honour Bryant.

James' shoes, by Nike, were donated to the museum. "On December 17, I chose to wear a pair of shoes, the LeBron 15 Equality, one black, one white," James said at the time. "I use this shoe as inspiration. I want you guys to use this shoe as inspiration, as a voice." The museum added that on February 26, 2018, James and Nike launched the LBJ15 Equality Shoe raffle which gave away proceeds to the museum. As per reports, over 60,000 people participated and raised $457,780 in donations

Bryant, who spent 20 years of his entire NBA career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash on January 26. His daughter, Gianna, and seven others including the pilot were also on board. The world, along with the Lakers and LeBron James, mourned the loss, finding various ways to honour the NBA legend. The 18-time All-Star was the 1996 No. 13 overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets. He was subsequently traded to the Lakers and retired after two decades with the franchise.

James, on the other hand, led the Lakers to the 2019-20 NBA championship. James won his fourth NBA title and NBA Finals MVP, second only to Michael Jordan's record of six. After Bryant's death, James had promised that he would carry forward Bryant's legacy, starting by winning the 2019-20 NBA title. The last time the Lakers won was in 2010, which was the last title they won while Bryant was on the roster.

(Image credits: NBA official site)