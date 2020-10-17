Giannis Antetokounmpo Welcomes Brother Kostas After Winning NBA Championship: Watch

In a surprise to many, the first member of the Antetokounmpo family to win an NBA championship wasn't two-time MVP Giannis, but instead, it was his younger brother, Kostas. Kostas Antetokounmpo was part of the LA Lakers squad that won the 2020 NBA championship after the Western Conference giants beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. When Kostas Antetokounmpo returned home to Greece, the 22-year-old received a hero's welcome and plenty of love from his siblings, including Milwaukee Bucks talisman, Giannis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gives brother Kostas hero's welcome in Greece

When Kostas Antetokounmpo arrived at an airport in Athens, he was welcomed in grand style. Giannis recorded the arrival of his brother, who was showered with hugs and affection from family and close friends, and the Bucks star posted the video on Instagram. The 25-year-old NBA star captioned the post, "The Champ is Back".

At the start of the video, Giannis is seen blowing a loud horn when Kostas arrives through the gates. Kostas, who spent several months with the Lakers at the NBA bubble in Orlando was then seen receiving plenty of hugs and kisses from his family members while Giannis recorded the whole scene. Although some fans felt that Giannis might have felt a tad jealous over his younger brother winning an NBA championship before him, the video showed that the 2020 NBA Defensive Player of The Year was nothing but glad for his brother's success.

Some felt that Giannis was also trying to embarrass his younger brother in a light-hearted manner as he brought placards with Kostas' face printed on them, while the Lakers star donned the 'Champions' hat. Giannis also kept repeating the phrase, "This is how you welcome a champion" during the video. Two more Antetokounmpo brothers, Thanasis and Alex, were present at the airport to greet Kostas on Friday night and were seen blowing the loud horn at times.

The Lakers won the NBA championship following Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, winning the series 4-2. Kostas was seen representing the Greek flag throughout the championship ceremony. Kostas played in five games for the Lakers during the championship-winning season and averaged 1.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists during his appearances.

Image Credits - Giannis Antetokounmpo Twitter