BEL Vs ANA Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Anadolu Efes Istanbul will be playing their next game against Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Thursday, January 31 at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Stark Arena located in Belgrade, Serbia. Efes are ranked 1st on the points table with 18 wins and 3 losses. On the other hand, Crvena Zvezda are ranked 10th with 9 wins and 12 losses. You can play the BEL vs ANA match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BEL vs ANA Dream11 prediction and squad details.
Also read | Grieving Lakers return to training after Bryant's death
Crvena Zvezda are currently on a three-game losing streak. They last lost to FC Barcelona by a narrow margin. Efes, on the other hand, have won six games in a row. Currently, no player of either team is listed as questionable or sidelined for the upcoming BEL vs ANA game on Friday.
Also read | Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Late NBA legend's body identified after examination
Also read | Damian Lillard accuses Russell Westbrook for intensifying recent trash talk between them
Also read | Kyrie Irving breaks down while talking about Kobe Bryant after Nets vs Pistons game: WATCH