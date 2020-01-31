Union Budget
BEL Vs ANA Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Basketball News

Crvena Zvezda and Anadolu Efes Istanbul will be facing each other on Friday, December 20. Here are the BEL vs ANA Dream11 predictions and squad details.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
BEL vs ANA dream11

Anadolu Efes Istanbul will be playing their next game against Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Thursday, January 31 at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Stark Arena located in Belgrade, Serbia. Efes are ranked 1st on the points table with 18 wins and 3 losses. On the other hand, Crvena Zvezda are ranked 10th with 9 wins and 12 losses. You can play the BEL vs ANA match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BEL vs ANA Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also read | Grieving Lakers return to training after Bryant's death

BEL vs ANA Dream11: Preview and injury update

Crvena Zvezda are currently on a three-game losing streak. They last lost to FC Barcelona by a narrow margin. Efes, on the other hand, have won six games in a row. Currently, no player of either team is listed as questionable or sidelined for the upcoming BEL vs ANA game on Friday. 

Also read | Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Late NBA legend's body identified after examination

BEL vs ANA Dream11: Squad details

BEL vs ANA Dream11 team squad – Anadolu Efes Istanbul

  • Shane Larkin, Rodrigue Beaubois, Chris Singleton, Yigitcan Saybir, Dogus Balbay, Mustafa Kurtuldum, Tolga Gecim, Omercan Ilyasogu, Seatac Sanli, Bugrahan Tuncer, Tibor Pleiss, Vasilije Micic, James Anderson, Alec Peters, Bryant Dunston and Krunoslav Simon. 

BEL vs ANA Dream11 team squad – Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade

  • Mouhammad Faye, James Gist, Nikola Jovanovic, Billy Baron, Derrick Brown, Lorenzo Brown, Dejan Davidovac, Ognjen Dobric, Charles Jenkins, Stratos Perperoglou, Borisa Simanic, Branko Lazic, Nemanja Nenadic and Michael Ojo

BEL vs ANA Dream11 team and prediction

  • Point Guard: Lorenzo Brown, Charles Jenkins
  • Shooting Guard: Shane Larkin (SP)
  • Small forward: James Anderson,
  • Power forward: James Gist, Chris Singleton
  • Centre: Tibor Pleiss, Seatac Sanli

Note - The BEL vs ANA Dream11 team prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | Damian Lillard accuses Russell Westbrook for intensifying recent trash talk between them

Also read | Kyrie Irving breaks down while talking about Kobe Bryant after Nets vs Pistons game: WATCH

Published:
COMMENT
