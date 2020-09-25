BGS Vs GCN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

San Pablo Burgos will square off against Herbalife Gran Canaria in week two of the Spanish Liga ACB season. The game will be played on Friday, September 25 at 11:15 pm IST. Here is our BGS vs GCN Dream11 prediction, BGS vs GCN Dream11 team, top picks and preview.

BGS vs BCN live: BGS vs GCN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Burgos, Coliseum Burgos

Date: Friday, September 25

Time: 11:15 pm IST

BGS vs BCN live: BGS vs GCN Dream11 prediction and preview

Basketball in Spain has made a return with a new season. Burgos come into this game on the back of a loss to Barcelona, losing 86-89. On the other hand, Gran Canaria come in on a winning note, beating Bilbao basket 107-102. It is very early in the tournament and both sides will look to win the game so as to reach higher in the regular-season points table.

BGS vs GCN Dream11 prediction: BGS vs GCN Dream11 team, squad list

San Pablo Burgos: Ferran Bassas, Bruno Fitipaldo, Marc Garcia, Thad McFadden, Miquel Salvo, Alex Barrera, Alberto Alonso, Vitor Benite, Pablo Aguilar, Jasiel Rivero, Dragan Apic, Augusto Lima, Javier Vega, Oliver Bieshaar

Herbalife Gran Canaria: Fabio Santana, Omar Cook, Manu Lecomte, Demonte Harper, Jovan Kljajic, Xavier Rabaseda, Oriol Pauli, Stan Okoye, Javier Beiran, John Shurna, Beqa Burjanadze, Khalifa Diop, Olek Balcerowski, Ioannis Bourousis, Matt Costello

BGS vs GCN Dream11 prediction: BGS vs GCN Dream11 team

Point Guard: Ferran Bassas (SP), Omar Cook

Shooting Guard: Xavier Rabaseda, Thad McFadden

Small Forward: Pablo Aguilar, Javier Beiran

Power Forward: Jasiel Rivero

Centre: Augusto Lima

BGS vs GCN Dream11 prediction and top picks

San Pablo Burgos: Ferran Bassas, Pablo Aguila

Herbalife Gran Canaria: Omar Cook, Xavier Rabaseda

BGS vs BCN live: BGS vs GCN Dream11 prediction

As per our Dream11 prediction, Herbalife Gran Canaria are the favourites in this game.

Note: The BGS vs GCN Dream11 prediction and BGS vs BCN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BGS vs GCN Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

