BGS Vs GCN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

San Pablo Burgos will square off against Herbalife Gran Canaria in week two of the Spanish Liga ACB season. The game will be played on Friday, September 25 at 11:15 pm IST. Here is our BGS vs GCN Dream11 prediction, BGS vs GCN Dream11 team, top picks and preview.
Basketball in Spain has made a return with a new season. Burgos come into this game on the back of a loss to Barcelona, losing 86-89. On the other hand, Gran Canaria come in on a winning note, beating Bilbao basket 107-102. It is very early in the tournament and both sides will look to win the game so as to reach higher in the regular-season points table.
San Pablo Burgos: Ferran Bassas, Bruno Fitipaldo, Marc Garcia, Thad McFadden, Miquel Salvo, Alex Barrera, Alberto Alonso, Vitor Benite, Pablo Aguilar, Jasiel Rivero, Dragan Apic, Augusto Lima, Javier Vega, Oliver Bieshaar
Herbalife Gran Canaria: Fabio Santana, Omar Cook, Manu Lecomte, Demonte Harper, Jovan Kljajic, Xavier Rabaseda, Oriol Pauli, Stan Okoye, Javier Beiran, John Shurna, Beqa Burjanadze, Khalifa Diop, Olek Balcerowski, Ioannis Bourousis, Matt Costello
Point Guard: Ferran Bassas (SP), Omar Cook
Shooting Guard: Xavier Rabaseda, Thad McFadden
Small Forward: Pablo Aguilar, Javier Beiran
Power Forward: Jasiel Rivero
Centre: Augusto Lima
San Pablo Burgos: Ferran Bassas, Pablo Aguila
Herbalife Gran Canaria: Omar Cook, Xavier Rabaseda
As per our Dream11 prediction, Herbalife Gran Canaria are the favourites in this game.
