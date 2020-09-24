What Happened To Delonte West? Ex-NBA Star Homeless, Asks For Money From Fans In Dallas

In January, retired NBA star Delonte West was spotted being beaten up on the streets of Washington DC. The video of the incident was shared online, which was later asked to be taken down. Fans and NBA players jumped to his support while issues about West's mental health and bankruptcy surfaced. Now, photos of the former NBA star wandering the streets while asking for money have been shared on social media, once again drawing a reaction from the NBA world.

What happened to Delonte West? Is Delonte West homeless?

Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP — 🇯🇵 (@CallTcooks) September 22, 2020

Just saw Delonte West and gave him some money. — Ariel ღ (@TasteSo_Yummy) September 21, 2020

I feel bad for Delonte West only because he had it made and I think mental health and him absorbing all that negative energy destroyed his whole character ! — DJ Rich (@Chris_Aint_Shit) September 23, 2020

Can we really get Delonte West some help??? I’m so serious @NBA https://t.co/sPu8TLwIMy — B Weave🌊 (@_BWeaver) September 23, 2020

This week, photos and tweets talking about West were shared online, where fans apparently saw him asking for money on the streets of North Dallas. One Instagram story was uploaded online, while others spoke about trying to get West some help. "I feel bad for Delonte West only because he had it made," one user wrote, adding that his mental health issues affected his whole character. "Just saw Delonte West and gave him some money," wrote another user. While many tried to do something to try and help West, previous reports have stated that the 37-year-old has refused to cooperate with any aid being offered.

The videos shared in January showed West getting beaten up on the street and even ranting about the incident while sitting on the curb. Later, a video of him being questioned while handcuffed was also circulated. However, the video was shared by a police officer, who was later suspended for doing so. Back then, his former college teammate Jameer Nelson, Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tried to help Delonte West out.

Delonte West and LeBron James connection

LeBron James too was reported to be helping West after the incident in January. According to Baller Media, James was ready to "break the bank" to help West get back on his feet and in a LA rehab centre. The report received mixed reactions, especially since James and West shared a complicated relationship. In 2010, there had been multiple rumours that West was having an affair with James' mother Gloria. Though West denied the rumours, he was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2011.

Delonte West NBA career

Drafted as a Round 1 No. 24 pick by the Boston Celtics, West played with the team for three seasons before heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played with the Cavaliers and LeBron James till 2010, before being traded back to the Celtics. He played his last season with Dallas Mavericks (2011-12). West scored 9.7 points per game in his career, while shooting 44.8% from the field.

(Image credits: AP)