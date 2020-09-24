NBA Ratings Hit New Lows Despite Action-packed Conference Finals In Progress: Report

While the NBA has been hosting the remainder of the 2019-20 season in the Orlando bubble, ratings have been low ever since the resumption of action in July. An array of reports have listed various reasons for the low number of viewers tuning in, which also includes the NBA's support of the Black Lives Matter movement and President Donald Trump's comments saying that the league is now like a "political organization". As per recent reports, the NBA ratings have hit a new low, despite the ongoing action-packed Conference Finals on show.

Also read | NBA viewership drop? Kevin Durant says obsession over stats is causing NBA ratings to drop

NBA ratings drop to record low despite NBA Conference finals

According to a Sports Illustrated report, the ratings for Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Game 2 were a new low in NBA viewership. Game 2 saw a 36% dip from Game 1 and brought in a reported average of 3.48 million viewers. As per Sports Media Watch's Jon Lewis, Lakers vs Nuggets Game 2 was the least-watched NBA Conference Finals game since 2003.

MASSIVE COLLAPSE: NBA ratings are down 45% since 2012! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 22, 2020

The game clashed with NFL's duel between Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, which had around 17.7 million viewers. One reason for the low viewership count could be the Lakers' easy Game 1 victory, which had fans on Twitter discussing how this could be a 4-0 sweep for LeBron James and the Lakers. Game 2, however, was closer, and Anthony Davis won it for LA with a game-winning buzzer-beater which lifted the Lakers to a 105-103 victory.

Also read | NBA conference finals: Celtics vs Heat rivalry, key players and storylines

The Nuggets won Game 3, cutting the Lakers' lead to 2-1 in the series. If the Nuggets win the next game, reports ratings could go up by Game 5. On the other hand, the ratings for Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat were the lowest in 17 years. That game also clashed with an NFL contest airing on NBC. Additionally, the NBA ratings for the playoffs have dropped 40% from two years ago and 27% since last season.

For the third time in past week, NFL crushed simultaneous NBA playoff game in the ratings. Bengals-Browns on NFL Net had 6.7 million viewers. Heat-Celtics Game 2 on ESPN had 3.5 million. Whenever someone mocks an underwhelming NFL matchup, a lot of them end up watching anyone. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 18, 2020

As all leagues – NBA, NFL and MLB – have returned at the same time, ratings were expected to experience a dip. However, the NBA ratings have been down since before the league went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Western Conference ratings could go up in case of a Game 7, the Eastern Conference Finals are lacking big names in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, who led the NBA standings with a 56-17 win-loss record in the regular season and the defending champions Toronto Raptors were both eliminated in the conference semifinals.

Also read | NBA viewership affected? Is Trump's move to boycott watching the league causing NBA ratings drop?

Reports also expect NBA ratings to go up if the LA Lakers reach the finals for the first time since the Kobe Bryant-led team in 2010. If the Celtics win against the Heat, it could recreate the 2010 Finals, which the Lakers won 4-3. However, if the Nuggets advance to the Finals instead of the Lakers, ratings are expected to hit all-time lows. According to reports, an LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Conference Finals would have brought in substantial numbers. Fans switching to live streaming options is also said to be a reason for the NBA ratings drop.

Also read | NBA live stream guide and full schedule at the Orlando Bubble

(Image credits: AP)