BGS Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

San Pablo Burgos (BGS) will go head-to-head against Real Madrid (RM) in the upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on Saturday, June 20. The game is scheduled for 7 PM IST. Fans can play the BGS vs RM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BGS vs RM Dream11 prediction, BGS vs RM Dream11 team and BGS vs RM Dream11 top picks.
Real Madrid are currently second on the points table in the regular season, having won 18 games and losing 5 games out of the 23 games they have played so far this season. On the other hand, Burgos are 10th on the points table after picking up wins in 12 games and losing 11 games out of 23 games played in the season so far.
Ferran Bassas, Bruno Fitipaldo, Marc Garcia, Thad McFadden, Miquel Salvo, Alex Barrera, Alberto Alonso, Vitor Benite, Pablo Aguilar, Jasiel Rivero, Dragan Apic, Augusto Lima, Javier Vega, Oliver Bieshaar
Facundo Campazzo, Sergio Llull, Nicolas Laprovittola, Juan Nunez, Rudy Fernandez, Jaycee Carroll, Fabien Causeur, Gabriel Deck, Jeffery Taylor, Trey Thompkins, Jordan Mickey, Usman Garuba, Felipe Reyes, Walter Tavares, Anthony Randolph
Sergio Llull
Jaycee Carroll
Ferran Bassas
Miquel Salvo
Point Guard: Ferran Bassas
Shooting Guard: Miquel Salvo
Shooting Forward: Vitor Benite
Power Forward: Jasiel Rivero
Center: Augusto Lima
Point Guard: Sergio Llull
Shooting Guard: Jaycee Carroll
Shooting Forward: Gabriel Deck
Power Forward: Trey Thompkins
Center: Walter Tavares
As per our BGS vs RM Dream11 prediction, RM are favourites to win the game