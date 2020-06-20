BGS Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

San Pablo Burgos (BGS) will go head-to-head against Real Madrid (RM) in the upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on Saturday, June 20. The game is scheduled for 7 PM IST. Fans can play the BGS vs RM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BGS vs RM Dream11 prediction, BGS vs RM Dream11 team and BGS vs RM Dream11 top picks.

BGS vs RM Dream11 standings

Real Madrid are currently second on the points table in the regular season, having won 18 games and losing 5 games out of the 23 games they have played so far this season. On the other hand, Burgos are 10th on the points table after picking up wins in 12 games and losing 11 games out of 23 games played in the season so far.

BGS vs RM Dream11 team, full squads

BGS vs RM Dream11 team, BGS squad

Ferran Bassas, Bruno Fitipaldo, Marc Garcia, Thad McFadden, Miquel Salvo, Alex Barrera, Alberto Alonso, Vitor Benite, Pablo Aguilar, Jasiel Rivero, Dragan Apic, Augusto Lima, Javier Vega, Oliver Bieshaar

BGS vs RM Dream11 team, RM squad

Facundo Campazzo, Sergio Llull, Nicolas Laprovittola, Juan Nunez, Rudy Fernandez, Jaycee Carroll, Fabien Causeur, Gabriel Deck, Jeffery Taylor, Trey Thompkins, Jordan Mickey, Usman Garuba, Felipe Reyes, Walter Tavares, Anthony Randolph

BGS vs RM Dream11 team: BGS vs RM Dream11 top picks

Sergio Llull

Jaycee Carroll

Ferran Bassas

Miquel Salvo

BGS vs RM Dream11 team: BGS vs RM predicted starting 5

BGS vs RM Dream11 team: BGS vs RM 5: BGS

Point Guard: Ferran Bassas

Shooting Guard: Miquel Salvo

Shooting Forward: Vitor Benite

Power Forward: Jasiel Rivero

Center: Augusto Lima

BGS vs RM Dream11 team: BGS vs RM starting 5: RM

Point Guard: Sergio Llull

Shooting Guard: Jaycee Carroll

Shooting Forward: Gabriel Deck

Power Forward: Trey Thompkins

Center: Walter Tavares

BGS vs RM Dream11 team

BGS vs RM Dream11 prediction

As per our BGS vs RM Dream11 prediction, RM are favourites to win the game

Note: The BGS vs RM Dream11 prediction and BGS vs RM Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results.

