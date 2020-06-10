BO Vs BGG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

EWE Baskets Oldenburg (BO) will square off against BG Gottingen (BGG) the upcoming Basketball Bundesliga regular-season game. The game will be held on Wednesday, June 10 at 8 pm IST. Fans can play the BO vs BGG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BO vs BGG Dream11 prediction, BO vs BGG Dream11 team and BO vs BGG Dream11 top picks.

Also read: Pau Gasol: Return To Lakers Or Barcelona Would Be 'attractive'

BO vs BGG Dream11 prediction and preview

BG Gottingen won their first match of the final round of the league phase against the Crailsheim Merlins 89-78 and will once again bank on Alex Rouff to lead them in scoring. Rouff is averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists a game. In the last game, he racked up 12 points and 10 assists.

Also read: Kevin Durant Spending $170m Fortune On Investments, Cars And Charitable Causes

EWE Baskets Oldenburg come into this matchup after losing their last game against the Ratiopharm Ulm 66-85. They currently occupy 5th place on the points table. Rashid Mahalbasic will lead the defensive duties for the Oldenburg. He is averaging 14 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists a game. In the last game, he scored 17 points and 7 rebounds. BG Gottingen won their last matchup against the EWE Baskets Oldenburg 104-87.

Also Read: Vanessa Bryant Seeks 'hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars' From Wrongful Death Lawsuit: Report

BO vs BGG Dream11 team: BO vs BGG starting line-up

BO vs BGG Dream11 team: BO vs BGG starting line-up: BO

Point Guard: Braydon Hobbs

Shooting Guard: Karsten Tadda

Shooting Forward: Rickey Paulding

Power Forward: Philipp Schwethelm

Center: Rashid Mahalbasic

Also Read: DeMarcus Cousins To Miami Heat? NBA Side Reportedly Keen On Bagging Him For Playoffs Run

BO vs BGG Dream11 team: BO vs BGG starting line-up: BGG

Point Guard: Bennet Hundt

Shooting Guard: Alex Ruoff

Shooting Forward: Dominic Lockhart

Power Forward: Terry Allen

Center: Dennis Kramer

BO vs BGG Dream11 top picks

Rashid Mahalbasic

Dominic Lockhart

Alex Ruoff

Benner Hundt

BO vs BGG Dream11 prediction: BO vs BGG Dream11 team squad

BO vs BGG Dream11 prediction: BO vs BGG Dream11 team squad – BO

Tyler Larson, Braydon Hobbs, Robert Drijencic, Jacob Hollatz, Robin Amaize, Karsten Tadda, Rickey Paulding, Armani Moore, Philipp Schwethelm, Nathan Boothe, Justin Sears, Ian Hummer, Filip Stanic, Rashid Mahalbasic, Till Isemann, Marcel Kessen

BO vs BGG Dream11 prediction: BO vs BGG Dream11 team squad - BGG

Kyan Anderson, Dylan Osetkowski, Alex Ruoff, Terry Allen, Dominic Lockhart, Bennet Hundt, Elias Lasisi, Mihajlo Andric, Dennis Kramer, Adam Waleskowski, Darius Carter, Mathis Moenninghoff, Marvin Omuvwie, Zane Waterman, Kevin Bryant

BO vs BGG Dream11 team

BO vs BGG Dream11 prediction

As per our BO vs BGG Dream11 prediction, BO are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The BO vs BGG Dream11 prediction and BO vs BGG Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EWE BASKETS / INSTAGRAM)