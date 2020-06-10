BO Vs BGG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
EWE Baskets Oldenburg (BO) will square off against BG Gottingen (BGG) the upcoming Basketball Bundesliga regular-season game. The game will be held on Wednesday, June 10 at 8 pm IST. Fans can play the BO vs BGG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BO vs BGG Dream11 prediction, BO vs BGG Dream11 team and BO vs BGG Dream11 top picks.
Also read: Pau Gasol: Return To Lakers Or Barcelona Would Be 'attractive'
BG Gottingen won their first match of the final round of the league phase against the Crailsheim Merlins 89-78 and will once again bank on Alex Rouff to lead them in scoring. Rouff is averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists a game. In the last game, he racked up 12 points and 10 assists.
Also read: Kevin Durant Spending $170m Fortune On Investments, Cars And Charitable Causes
EWE Baskets Oldenburg come into this matchup after losing their last game against the Ratiopharm Ulm 66-85. They currently occupy 5th place on the points table. Rashid Mahalbasic will lead the defensive duties for the Oldenburg. He is averaging 14 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists a game. In the last game, he scored 17 points and 7 rebounds. BG Gottingen won their last matchup against the EWE Baskets Oldenburg 104-87.
Also Read: Vanessa Bryant Seeks 'hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars' From Wrongful Death Lawsuit: Report
Point Guard: Braydon Hobbs
Shooting Guard: Karsten Tadda
Shooting Forward: Rickey Paulding
Power Forward: Philipp Schwethelm
Center: Rashid Mahalbasic
Also Read: DeMarcus Cousins To Miami Heat? NBA Side Reportedly Keen On Bagging Him For Playoffs Run
Point Guard: Bennet Hundt
Shooting Guard: Alex Ruoff
Shooting Forward: Dominic Lockhart
Power Forward: Terry Allen
Center: Dennis Kramer
Rashid Mahalbasic
Dominic Lockhart
Alex Ruoff
Benner Hundt
Tyler Larson, Braydon Hobbs, Robert Drijencic, Jacob Hollatz, Robin Amaize, Karsten Tadda, Rickey Paulding, Armani Moore, Philipp Schwethelm, Nathan Boothe, Justin Sears, Ian Hummer, Filip Stanic, Rashid Mahalbasic, Till Isemann, Marcel Kessen
Kyan Anderson, Dylan Osetkowski, Alex Ruoff, Terry Allen, Dominic Lockhart, Bennet Hundt, Elias Lasisi, Mihajlo Andric, Dennis Kramer, Adam Waleskowski, Darius Carter, Mathis Moenninghoff, Marvin Omuvwie, Zane Waterman, Kevin Bryant
As per our BO vs BGG Dream11 prediction, BO are the favourites to win this game.
(IMAGE: EWE BASKETS / INSTAGRAM)