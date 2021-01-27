Bradley Beal Visibly Upset On Bench As Wizards Fall 3-10 After Loss Vs Rockets

'Free Beal' is what fans wrote on social media after the Washington Wizards lost 107-88 against the Houston Rockets. With a roster boasting Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, the team has failed to win games – also influenced by a depleted roster and a string of postponed games. After their recent loss – featuring former player John Wall – guard Bradley Beal looked disheartened as he took the bench.

Bradley Beal disappointed over Wizards vs Rockets loss

Bradley Beal was going through it on the bench. pic.twitter.com/OFLbkdbVMe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2021

In their second straight loss, the Wizards failed to defend against the Rockets. While John Wall dropped 24 points, Victor Oladipo and Eric Gordon both added 20 points each. For the Wizards, no one scored over 20 except for Beal.

Fans seemed to share Beal's courtside disappointment – where the 27-year-old was sitting while shaking his head. "Bradley Beal looks like he is in hell," one user said, while many seemed to agree. Some fans pointed out that Beal has been miserable in Washington for a long time and needs to play with a team which will uplift his potential. "Idk the last time i saw a player that upset," wrote another NBA fan.

On the other hand, however, many fans seemed to believe Beal should not have signed an extension if he wanted to win so bad. "Should've never signed the extension but still Free em," is what one fan wrote, while another stated that Beal needed to go play for a team like the Golden State Warriors. Much before the 2020-21 season began, Beal was linked to the Golden State Warriors – who were apparently interested in acquiring Beal.

Bradley Beal looks like he is in hell pic.twitter.com/MnAhQOD9hh — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 27, 2021

Beal is shooting 32% in the 4th Q this season. He was 3-8 (started 0-5) this 4th Q. Why y’all give him sympathy when he literally signed that extension — damian lillard is a bum (@BumLillard) January 27, 2021

idk the last time i saw a player that upset 😭 — shnew (@lilshnewzivert) January 27, 2021

Bro you needa go to the warrjors no cap — natty seifu (@SeifuNatty) January 27, 2021

Should've never signed the extension but still Free em — esper (@esp_nate) January 27, 2021

Wizards win-loss record

Currently, the Wizards are occupying the last spot on the Eastern Conference points table with a 3-10 record. The Detroit Pistons, who rank above them, have one win more. While the games have been postponed, the team has failed to perform even with Westbrook and Beal. They last won 128-107 against the Phoenix Suns, which marked the end of their three-game losing streak.

Bradley Beal points

Bradley Beal this season:



33 PTS 5 REB 4 AST

31 PTS 7 REB 4 AST

34 PTS 8 REB 9 AST

41 PTS 3 REB 3 AST

60 PTS 7 REB 5 AST

27 PTS 10 REB 5 AST

31 PTS 3 REB 7 AST

28 PTS 4 REB 3 AST

29 PTS 4 REB 3 AST

29 PTS 5 REB 7 AST

39 PTS 7 REB 5 AST



Wizards are 3-10pic.twitter.com/wYuiPtXCIV — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) January 27, 2021

Bradley Beal extension with the team

In 2019, Beal signed a $72 million extension with the team. The extension lasts till 2023, which had confirmed Beal's loyalty to the team despite a constant loss. By the time Beal's extension ends, he will have earned $215,894,943 with the team.

