Bradley Beal’s Wife Mocked for suggesting MLB Icon Hank Aaron Died Due To COVID-19 Vaccine

Bradley Beal’s wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal has found herself in hot waters after insinuating that MLB great Hank Aaron passed away after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month. The NBA star's spouse took to social media to voice her claims but faced severe criticism from netizens. Hank Aaron passed away on Friday, January 22 at the age of 86, and his death came less than three weeks after he was injected with the vaccine.

Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah makes bizarre claim over Hank Aaron's death

Less than 24 hours after the tragic passing of Hank Aaron, Kamiah Adams published a story on her Instagram profile in which she wrote that 'close members' of the MLB legend's family verified that Hank was not ill. She then referred to the fact that the COVID-19 vaccine - which Hank received - might have been the cause of the MLB icon's death. In a separate post, Kamiah wrote, "Play with that vaccine if you want".

Yalllll go right ahead and play around with that vaccine if you want to. — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) January 23, 2021

However, Kamiah's posts came under severe criticism from netizens, who slammed that Washington Wizards guard's wife. On Twitter, one wrote, "Bradley Beal's wife is a real dummy for spreading false rumours about the vaccine. Why do we even follow these stupid famous people?". Another added, "Please educate yourself on the COVID-19 vaccine, you sound dumb as ever." A third added, "LMAO. Kamiah's more worried about a vaccine than a virus. What planet am I living on?".

Bradley Beal's wife is a complete dummy. Worms for brains. — Openly Black-ish (@Connichameleon2) January 23, 2021

Brad Beal wife really saying outrageous things about the coronavirus vaccine ðŸ¥´ðŸ¥´ðŸ¥´ — Milk and Calcium Supplement Loving Guy (@TheDarkKnight08) January 23, 2021

Aaron received the coronavirus vaccine on January 5, as he was part of the population at risk in the USA. The 25-time MLB All-Star was happy and proud to have been vaccinated and even asked several citizens to do the same. However, just two weeks later Aaron died of causes that are not yet clarified, which has made the situation related to the application of the vaccine and there are those who believe that this caused the death of Hank Aaron.

One of Hank's reasons for getting the COVID-19 vaccine was to show that the African-American community how safe it was to get it. Fans all over the world poured in with their tributes for the MLB icon, who won the World Series with the Atalanta Braves in 1957. Aaron played for the Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers and both franchises retired his No.44 jersey.

Image Credits - AP