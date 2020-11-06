NBA Trade Rumours: Jrue Holiday, Bradley Beal In Focus With Multiple Teams Interested

As the 2020-21 NBA season nears, trade rumours about various players have been doing the rounds and with considerable frequency. With the new season set to start soon, free agency is right on the horizon. That being said, recent reports are focusing on a possible Jrue Holiday and Bradley Beal trade, as a host of teams are reported to be interested in the two NBA stars.

Also read | NBA trade rumours: Miami Heat ready to part ways with Tyler Herro for Giannis

Bradley Beal and Jrue Holiday trade on the cards as teams take interest

The Heat are one of several teams currently bidding for Bradley Beal and Jrue Holiday (@ZachLowe_NBA). pic.twitter.com/2jSmP0sDJA — Vice City Alerts (@ViceCityAlerts) November 5, 2020

ESPN's Zach Lowe recently reported that both Holiday and Beal have multiple teams – Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets – trying to bid for them. Additionally, teams like Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks could also try and acquire either of the two stars.

The Hawks, who were among teams not invited to the bubble – could try to secure the Jrue Holiday trade with their No. 6 pick in the draft. The Athletic's William Guillory also reported that apart from the Nets and Nuggets, the Miami Heat could make a move on Holiday.

Also read | Holiday scores 28; Pelicans top Wizards without Williamson; Jrue Holiday NBA stats

The New Orleans Pelicans are openly discussing star Jrue Holiday in trade talks and several contending teams are pursuing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2020

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Beal could end up moving to the Warriors. This also not the first time the Warriors have been linked with Beal. During The Hoop Collective in October, Windhorst stated that with Wiggins and the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, the team could easily trade for Beal. Beal – who was snubbed from All-Star selection and the All-NBA Team – has not spoken about leaving the Wizards. In one interview after the season, Beal stated he would be just fine with continuing his stay in Washington.

Bradley Beal contract

Beal, 27, has been with the Washington Wizards since 2012. In 2016, he signed a five-year max contract with them worth $127 million. Last October, he added a $72 million extension to the contract, which will continue till the 2022-23 season.

Also read | Warriors could make a move to acquire Washington Wizards star; Bradley Beal contract

Jrue Holiday NBA stats

The 2020-21 season will be Holiday's 12th in the league. He averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds for the New Orleans Pelicans, who just had a 30-42 season. Alex Schiffer of The Athletic also added that Holiday has a good chance of going to the Nets, whose defence would only improve with him on the team.

Also read | Bradley Beal could have played in OKC Thunder with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook: Bradley Beal trade

(Image credits: NBA site)