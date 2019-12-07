Brandon Ingram Of Pelicans Gets Head Smashed After Nasty Collision With Dario Saric

New Orleans Pelicans ended up with a disappointing 132-139 loss against the Phoenix Suns at the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana on Friday. Pelicans looked to be in trouble in the middle when star player Brandon Ingram received a nasty knock to the head during the game against the Suns. However, the 22-year old returned to the fold to help the New Orleans Pelicans make a strong comeback into the game.

New Orleans Pelicans succumb to Phoenix Suns

The #Pelicans fall in OT to the Suns



Next Up: at Dallas on Saturday

Brandon Ingram takes a nasty knock to his head against the Phoenix Suns

Brandon Ingram injury, heads to locker room

Brandon Ingram is having a fine year with the Pelicans in the 2019-20 season as he scores 25.4 points per game. In addition to that, he has a record of 7.2 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game. The youngster was at the receiving end of a nasty, but unintentional, collision with Phoenix Suns' player Dario Saric in their recent NBA meeting. However, that wasn't enough to keep Brandon Ingram on the floor as the player returned onto the court after receiving some courtside treatment. Brandon Ingram had played with a bandage on his head but made sure he did enough to keep the Pels in the game till the end.

New Orleans Pelicans offer injury update on Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram (right eye laceration) is receiving stitches. His return to play status is TBD

