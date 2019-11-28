The Debate
Lakers' Anthony Davis Gets Heavily Booed By Pelicans Fans On His Return To New Orleans

Basketball News

Anthony Davis return to Pelicans ended with a smile for the former player as he posted a season-high 41 points shooting 15-of-30 and helping Lakers to win.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anthony davis

Anthony Davis' return to Smoothie King Center in New Orleans went smooth with his new team Los Angeles Lakers as they beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-110. Davis had spent seven years with the Pelicans before moving to the Los Angeles Lakers in the off-season.

Also Read: LeBron James Advices Anthony Davis On How To Deal With Nervous Return To New Orleans

Lakers vs Pelicans 

Davis' return to Pelicans ended with a smile for the former player as he posted a season-high 41 points shooting 15-of-30 from field. He also killed the Pelicans’chance to win the game by stealing an inbound pass in the final seconds of a 114-110 Lakers win.

Anthony Davis introduction met with jeers

It was expected that Davis will be booed and jeered by Pelicans fans on his return to New Orleans, however, no one would have expected on how New Orleans Pelicans would introduce their former star.

Also Read: Anthony Davis Reveals What He Learnt From LeBron James Since Joining The Lakers

Jumping on the Star Wars bandwagon, the announcer played a familiar tune which brought smiles on the faces of fans who were angry on Davis' return

Also Read: LeBron James Shows His Class By Gifting Sneakers To A Young Lakers Fan: Watch Video

Anthony Davis at Pelicans

The Lakers star was the No 1 Draft pick for the New Orleans in 2012. Davis forced his way to Los Angeles by demanding a trade. After toying with Lakers and not making a deal in the first attempt, Pelicans finally decided to trade their star player with David Griffin moving to New Orleans and Davis heading to the Lakers. The deal also helped Pelicans land, Zion Williamson, the No 1 Draft pick this season. Davis was first booed after first making his trade demands.

Also Read: Lakers Trade Rumours: Dennis Schroder Could Help LeBron James, Anthony Davis Maintain Form

Lakers are at the top of the West with Davis averaging 25.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists a night. He has LeBron James on his team.

Published:
COMMENT
