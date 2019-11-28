Lakers' Anthony Davis Gets Heavily Booed By Pelicans Fans On His Return To New Orleans

Anthony Davis' return to Smoothie King Center in New Orleans went smooth with his new team Los Angeles Lakers as they beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-110. Davis had spent seven years with the Pelicans before moving to the Los Angeles Lakers in the off-season.

Lakers vs Pelicans

Davis' return to Pelicans ended with a smile for the former player as he posted a season-high 41 points shooting 15-of-30 from field. He also killed the Pelicans’chance to win the game by stealing an inbound pass in the final seconds of a 114-110 Lakers win.

Game on the line. Anthony Davis in lockdown mode 🔒🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/iTjnzxbZTa — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 28, 2019

Anthony Davis introduction met with jeers

The Pelicans introduced Anthony Davis like he was Darth Vader 😂 pic.twitter.com/TxwnVw7UTj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 28, 2019

It was expected that Davis will be booed and jeered by Pelicans fans on his return to New Orleans, however, no one would have expected on how New Orleans Pelicans would introduce their former star.

Jumping on the Star Wars bandwagon, the announcer played a familiar tune which brought smiles on the faces of fans who were angry on Davis' return

Anthony Davis at Pelicans

Anthony Davis runs out onto the court to boos, but not an overwhelming level. There's a lot of Lakers fans here too. pic.twitter.com/doUrDGOP0H — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 28, 2019

The Lakers star was the No 1 Draft pick for the New Orleans in 2012. Davis forced his way to Los Angeles by demanding a trade. After toying with Lakers and not making a deal in the first attempt, Pelicans finally decided to trade their star player with David Griffin moving to New Orleans and Davis heading to the Lakers. The deal also helped Pelicans land, Zion Williamson, the No 1 Draft pick this season. Davis was first booed after first making his trade demands.

Lakers are at the top of the West with Davis averaging 25.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists a night. He has LeBron James on his team.