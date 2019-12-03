NBA Trade Rumours: Where Is Brandon Ingram's Career With New Orleans Pelicans Headed?

Brandon Ingram has proved his point this season with New Orleans Pelicans. He is looking like a potential all-star with his scoring rate so far this season. The forward showed flashes of brilliance when at Los Angeles Lakers, but his inconsistency (along with his injuries) did not help him show his talent.

NBA Trade Rumours: Brandon Ingram stats with New Orleans Pelicans

With Anthony Davis moving to Lakers, Ingram has shown his potential this season with Pelicans. He is averaging 25.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 48.1 % from the field and 42.4 % from the three-point range. He also has 1.0 blocks per game.

NBA Trade Rumours: Brandon Ingram Pelicans career

Speaking to US-based media house, New Orleans Pelicans vice-president David Griffin said that New Orleans Pelicans have “every intention” of keeping Ingram long-term. Ingram has become the biggest name for Pelicans during the first days of the season.

Griffin also added that at full strength, the Pelicans have a talented mix of veteran players and young prospects. Jrue Holiday is under a contract potentially through the 2021-22 season. JJ Redick signed a two-year deal last summer. He also said that allowing Ingram to become a restricted free agent will cost the Pelicans when it comes to matching other teams’ payday.

If things go according to New Orleans Pelicans plan, then there is a chance that the fans might get to see a young core of players. They include No 1 overall select Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Ingram. Though the season has been a little disappointing for the Pelicans so far, the latest development on Ingram can make fans believe that they can actually be a competitive team for many years to come.