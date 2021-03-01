Last Updated:

Brooklyn Nets, James Harden Receive Funny 'Virtual Strip Club' Offer For All-Star Weekend

According to a recent letter shared online, the Brooklyn Nets and James Harden were offered a virtual strip club membership by an adult site called CamSoda.

Brooklyn Nets

After basketball, Brooklyn Nets star James Harden is known for his love for strip clubs in the city. While jokes are made over his frequent visits, he has also faced criticism for the same. However, strip clubs seem to value his interest, recently sending in an offer to the Nets and Harden for going to a 'virtual strip club' during the NBA All-Star weekend. 

Brooklyn Nets, James Harden receive an offer from adult site

As per a letter sent to the Nets by Daryn Parker, Vice President of Camsoda, the Nets players can obtain a digital strip club experience. Camsoda also mentioned Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who could receive an Elite VIP membership, giving them complete access to the platform. 

The letter further adds that the team can obtain Elite VIP membership till the end of the 2020-21 season, provided any of the All-Stars receive the MVP award on March 7 (March 8 IST). If they win the title, the membership will be extended to the 2021-22 season. 

Earlier this season, James Harden was heavily criticized (and fined) for apparently visiting a strip club and eventually missing the first few games with the Houston Rockets. While Harden denied visiting the club, his habits were called out. Many went after his leadership skills, stating how he was unable to lead the Rockets to a championship. A few weeks later, Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. 

With Harden, Irving and Durant on the same time, the Nets are current favourites from the East to win the title. 

Fans react to James Harden CamSoda offer

NBA All-Star Weekend

  • Date and Time: March 7, 8:00 PM EST (March 8, 6:30 AM IST)
  • Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, USA.

