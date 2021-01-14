James Harden Likes IG Post On Houston Strippers Suffering Financial Hit After Nets Trade

After months of disgruntlement and discontent, James Harden is finally set to bid adieu to Houston. The 31-year-old is set to join the Brooklyn Nets, where he will reunite with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant. The Nets now boast one of the best offences in the league with all-star guard Kyrie Irving also in the mix, making them one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference all of a sudden.

Also Read: NBA Fraternity SHOCKED On Twitter After James Harden's Blockbuster Trade To Brooklyn Nets

James Harden agrees that Houston strippers will take a financial hit after liking Instagram post

James Harden's tumultuous last few weeks have come to an end and The Beard is enjoying his wish being granted. The Beard created controversy in the offseason for visiting a strip club while breaking NBA health and safety protocols. While the 31-year-old denied those links, the league handed him a massive $50,000 fine.

Harden had also sensationally failed to report to the training camp early in December while partying with friend and rapper Lil Baby in Atlanta and Las Vegas. With his trade granted, James Harden was again caught having fun, this time on Instagram. The Beard reportedly liked an Instagram post, which suggested that the Houston strippers would suffer massive financial losses after the Harden Nets trade.

Also Read: Is NBA Working On New Rules For Tightening COVID-19 Protocols For 'atleast' 2 Weeks?

Lmao James Harden 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZPd0otwCKI — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) January 14, 2021

The Nets and Rockets along with the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers made up a four-team mega-trade that seen many players and draft picks move in and out. Brooklyn welcomed James Harden and sent the next three available first-round draft picks to Houston along with four draft pick swaps. Rockets received four first-round picks and four first-round swaps along with Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs. The Nets also parted ways with Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert, with the former along with Taurean Prince signing for the Cavaliers, while LeVert moved to the Pacers.

Also Read: DeMarcus Cousins INSULTS Outgoing James Harden For Being 'disrespectful' To Rockets Team

James Harden instantly improves the Nets offence, but their defence remains a cause of concern especially after the trade of Jarrett Allen. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how head coach Steve Nash can manage the egos of the three big stars and make them work on the collective as they challenge for the NBA title. Harden's arrival will further decrease the immense pressure of Durant, with Kyrie Irving currently unavailable after taking a 'personal leave'.

Also Read: James Harden Trade Details: All-Star Signs For Nets, Oladipo-LeVert Swapped In Epic Trade

(Image Courtesy: James Harden Instagram)