James Harden Donates 3K Meals To Houston, Wants To Work Towards Impacting The City

Before the 2020-21 season began, James Harden demanded a trade from the Houston Rockets after their disappointing 2020 playoffs exit. In January, Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets to form a big three with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. While Harden received his fair share of criticism, the 31-year-old's love for Houston remains.

James Harden donation for Houston

James Harden on helping Houstonians after winter storm: "I'm on phone calls all day trying to impact the city because they've shown me so much love and respect...I call Houston home."



"It won't stop because there's so many people that have been effected. I can't stop [helping]." pic.twitter.com/BpYNHGWjin — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) February 22, 2021

Currently, the state of Texas is looking at a power and water crisis amid the winter storm. Harden has been working to help Houston and has donated 3000 meals via his restaurant 'Thirteen', along with helping with water and plumbing. The Nets icon – who played with the Rockets for eight complete seasons – says he is on phone calls every day to impact the city.

"They’ve shown me so much love and respect in the time that I was there so I call Houston home,” Harden said. He spoke about the situation being devastating. "This is probably worse than the hurricane just because we don’t know how many people are affected, not having electricity, not having power, not able to eat or be outside or whatever the case may be," he said.

Harden is also dealing with contractors and plumbers, helping with pipe bursts. The Nets icon is trying to help feed as many people as he can, and has even taken help from Body Armor. "I reached out and I’m in contact with some plumbing companies that have been for these last few days taking care of 7-8 houses a day patching up these pipes because once the electricity came back on, pipes are likely to burst".

He is aware of cases in Houston and has even been talking to Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Relief Gang.

He even reached out via Instagram, writing about 'food for anyone in Houston'.

Like most NBA players who demand a trade, Harden was called out by fans. Now playing in Brooklyn, Harden and the Rockets were unable to win a title while he was with the Rockets. While he won the MVP and led the league in scoring, people blamed him for lacking the leadership needed to win an NBA championship. Russell Westbrook was traded to the Washington Wizards for John Wall much before Harden was. Without Westbrook, people knew it was weeks before the Harden trade was finalised.

James Harden net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Harden is currently worth $165 million.

James Harden career earnings

By the end of the 2022-23 season, Harden will have earned $316,027,334 (via Spotrac).

