Brooklyn Nets Pull Off Thriller In OT With Caris LeVert's 51 Pts "masterpiece" Vs Celtics

It was ‘Thriller Night’, as Michael Jackson would say, at TD Garden on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). The Boston Celtics fielded a close-to-full-strength squad against the visiting Brooklyn Nets, minus Jayson Tatum, who sat out the Nets vs Celtics game with an illness. What transpired during the Nets vs Celtics game, however, was peak showtime in the NBA.

Nets vs Celtics highlights: Caris LeVert drops career-high 51 points in OT win for Brooklyn Nets

In the absence of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, few Brooklyn Nets fans will have given their team a chance against a ruthless Boston Celtics side that is currently third in the NBA's Eastern Conference standings. While Celtics fans at the TD Garden did not witness Kyrie Irving in action, all eyes were on Caris LeVert at the end of the game. In Q3 of Nets vs Celtics action, it seemed likely that the Brooklyn Nets would succumb to a fifth consecutive loss and an eighth straight loss in Boston. The action in the final quarter of the Nets vs Celtics game, however, showed that the Brooklyn Nets can, in fact, go hard at times.

That 50 was beautiful, Vert. Thank you for that masterpiece — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 4, 2020

Caris LeVert 51 points display sinks Boston Celtics

Caris LeVert was the man of the hour from the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on the night. With the Brooklyn Nets trailing by 17 points heading into the final quarter, a win for the Boston Celtics appeared to be on the cards. However, Caris LeVert took it upon himself to turn the game in favour of the Brooklyn Nets.

Caris LeVert ended up scoring 37 points in Q4 and overtime to pull the Brooklyn Nets to victory at the TD Garden, snapping their four-game losing streak. Of those 37 points from Caris LeVert, 26 came in Q4. His three free throws tied the game with 0.2 seconds left on the clocks.

Caris LeVert shot 17-of-26 from the field and 12-of-18 at the line for his 51 points at TD Garden. With Celtics fans chanting "Where is Kyrie?" at the top of their voices, LeVert's 51 points for the Nets condemned the Celtics to their second straight loss. Interestingly, the Celtics have lost both those games by a narrow margin in overtime with the previous loss coming against the James Harden-led Houston Rockets.

There was some good news for the Boston Celtics fans on the night. Kemba Walker made his return as he dropped 21 points and also made a couple of big three-pointers late in Q4 for the Nets vs Celtics highlights reel.

