LeBron James Responds To Zion Williamson's Monster Dunk With A 34-foot 3-pointer: WATCH

Basketball News

With 36 seconds left to the second period, Zion posted a dunk with an assist from Frank Jackson. LeBron James responded with a three-pointer after three seconds

LeBron James

LeBron James and Zion Williamson went head-to-head during the Lakers vs Pelicans game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Zion Williamson’s NBA debut, which was delayed due to injuries, was just as anticipated as James’ debut in 2003. LeBron James and the Lakers were 3-0 against the Pelicans this season. During their last game almost a week ago, LeBron James posted 40 points and led the Lakers to victory, besting Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

Also read | Chris Paul talks about almost teaming up with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade at Miami Heat

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights: Zion Williamson posts a dunk, LeBron James responds with a deep three-pointer

With 36 seconds left to the second period, Zion Williamson posted a dunk with an assist from Frank Jackson. Three seconds later, LeBron James shot a 34-foot three-pointer. James’ three-pointer tied the score at 61. Kentavious Caldwell-Pop made a two-point shot with 18 seconds left to give the Lakers a 63-61 lead into halftime. Here are the Lakers vs Pelicans highlights.

Also read | LeBron James eats candy courtside, sparks funny debate between Twizzlers and Red Vines

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights: LeBron James scores a three-pointer over Zion Williamson

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights: Zion Williamson posts alley-oop over Kyle Kuzma

Also read | Draymond Green ejected after 'explicit rant' on referees; LeBron James enjoys moment

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights: LeBron James and Zion Williamson face off at the Pelicans home

The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 122-114. Zion Williamson finished the game with 35 points while shooting 75% from the ground and 84.6% from the free-throw line. LeBron James scored a triple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 66.7% from the field, 60% from the three-point range and 100% from the free-throw line. Kyle Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope scored 20 and 13 points respectively. Lonzo Ball scored 19 points for the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram scored 15.

Also read | What happened to LeBron James? Lakers fans sweat over superstar's latest injury

Published:
