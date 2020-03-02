LeBron James Responds To Zion Williamson's Monster Dunk With A 34-foot 3-pointer: WATCH

LeBron James and Zion Williamson went head-to-head during the Lakers vs Pelicans game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Zion Williamson’s NBA debut, which was delayed due to injuries, was just as anticipated as James’ debut in 2003. LeBron James and the Lakers were 3-0 against the Pelicans this season. During their last game almost a week ago, LeBron James posted 40 points and led the Lakers to victory, besting Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights: Zion Williamson posts a dunk, LeBron James responds with a deep three-pointer

Zion with the rim shattering slam and then LeBron immediately nails a three from the logo



LeBron x Zion battle 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yKwxJ59h0S — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 2, 2020

Zion dropped the hammer and LeBron responded immediately with a 3 from Bourbon Street 😮 pic.twitter.com/JDrXP4AaBN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2020

With 36 seconds left to the second period, Zion Williamson posted a dunk with an assist from Frank Jackson. Three seconds later, LeBron James shot a 34-foot three-pointer. James’ three-pointer tied the score at 61. Kentavious Caldwell-Pop made a two-point shot with 18 seconds left to give the Lakers a 63-61 lead into halftime. Here are the Lakers vs Pelicans highlights.

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights: LeBron James scores a three-pointer over Zion Williamson

LeBron drills the 3 right in Zion's face 💥 pic.twitter.com/BkG8FsdHC6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2020

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights: Zion Williamson posts alley-oop over Kyle Kuzma

Kuz had no chance on this Zion oop 🤭 pic.twitter.com/4mvbvdsPgA — ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2020

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights: LeBron James and Zion Williamson face off at the Pelicans home

The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 122-114. Zion Williamson finished the game with 35 points while shooting 75% from the ground and 84.6% from the free-throw line. LeBron James scored a triple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 66.7% from the field, 60% from the three-point range and 100% from the free-throw line. Kyle Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope scored 20 and 13 points respectively. Lonzo Ball scored 19 points for the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram scored 15.

