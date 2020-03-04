Zion Williamson Slams 2 FIERY Dunks In 30 Seconds Against Timberwolves: Watch

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry fielded the Zion Williamson questions for quite sometime when the No.1 pick was out injured. Then Zion Williamson recovered and set the NBA alight, drawing comparisons to LeBron James on his debut. With the Pelicans now having a 26-35 (win-loss) record in the Western Conference, their hope of making it to the playoffs may be dwindling, But Zion Williamson has emerged, perhaps unsurprisingly, as one of the brightest sparks in the league.

Zo ➡️ Zion



Get used to seeing this. pic.twitter.com/mefRIhyQ6n — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 4, 2020

Timberwolves vs Pelicans highlights: Zion Williamson erupts against D’Angelo Russell and co.

If there is one man that Pelicans fans can call on to put on a show at the Smoothie King Center this season, it’s Zion Williamson. In just his first season in the NBA, Zion Williamson is averaging just over 24 points per game. In the Timberwolves vs Pelicans game on Tuesday night, (Wednesday morning IST), Zion Williamson unleashed his wrath on the Timberwolves early on. Two ferocious dunks from the Pelicans rookie early in the game threw caution to the wind at the Smoothie King Center.

Zion showtime 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6vsvMHEBDx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 4, 2020

Moments, after a setup from Lonzo Ball, the Pelicans had a steal at half-court. Once again the ball made its way to Zion Williamson, who soared for another monstrous dunk which seemed like it would break the rim. It was, by all means, showtime for Zion Williamson on the night.

Timberwolves vs Pelicans highlights: Zion Williamson puts on quite a show, but Pelicans suffer defeat

The Timberwolves vs Pelicans highlights reel may have been dominated by the Zion Williamson dunks, but the game didn’t end too well for the Pelicans. A narrow 139-134 loss was their second loss in a row at home. Their earlier loss came against the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. Interestingly though, the effect of Zion Williamson has been there for all to see in New Orleans.

Before Williamson, the Pelicans ranked outside the top 10 in the NBA in terms of offensive rebounding percentage. With Zion Williamson on the floor, the Pelicans are high up in the top 10 in the NBA by quite a margin. Numbers from last week indicate that the Pelicans were grabbing 34.6% of their own misses, as opposed to 27.7% without Zion Williamson.

