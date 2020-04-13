The Debate
Kobe Bryant Once Tried To Pull His Tendon Up Following An Achilles Injury

Basketball News

In 2013, late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles tendon during a game against the Golden State Warriors after which he made two clutch free throws.

Kobe Bryant

In 2013, late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles tendon during a game against the Golden State Warriors. Bryant suffered an injury during the final few minutes of the game. Bryant finished the game with 34 points, while the Lakers won with a slender 118-116 margin. 

Kobe Bryant Achilles injury: Bryant made a free throw with his torn Achilles tendon seven years ago today

Kobe Bryant Achilles injury: Bryant wanted to pull his tendon up after his Achilles injury

After his tearing his Achilles tendon, Bryant had stated that he had been trying to feel if his tendon was there. After he realised that it was gone, Bryant was 'literally' trying to pull up his tendon so he could manage through the remaining two-and-a-half minutes of the game. Bryant added that he made a move he had done a 'million times', and called it the biggest disappointment of his career. In an interview, he expressed how mad he was at the situation, knowing the Lakers had worked really hard that season.

Following his injury, the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs. Bryant missed the season, before making a comeback months later. Though he returned to the NBA, the rest of his season was plagued with injuries. The Lakers legend retried in 2016 after playing three more seasons with the team. On January 26, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. 

 Kobe Bryant Achilles injury: Bryant game vs the Golden State Warriors

 Kobe Bryant Achilles injury

