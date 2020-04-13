The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

NBA HORSE Competition Results: LaVine, Quigley, Billups And Conley Advance To Semi-finals

Basketball News

NBA HORSE competition results: Zach LaVine, Allie Quigley, Chancey Billups and Mike Conley won Round One of the competition and will play in the semi-finals.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA HORSE competition results

Zach LaVine, Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley and Allie Quigley won the eight-player NBA HORSE competition first round organised by the league during the NBA suspension. The NBA organised the competition after the 'players only' NBA 2k tournament for the fans as the season continues to remain suspended. Round one was nationally televised and had WNBA  former NBA players participating. 

Also read | Devin Booker wins NBA 2K20 Players in all-Phoenix Suns final

The rules were the same as previously conducted HORSE competitions. The first player was determined with a coin toss, while no dunking was allowed. Anyone who was unable to match the shots and accumulated the latter H-O-R-S-E first was out of the tournament. The games were held at the homes of the various players due to social distancing. State Farm will reportedly be donating more than $200,000 for COVID-19 relief on behalf of the participants. After the competition, the NBA HORSE competition highlights will be available to stream on Watch ESPN. Here are the NBA HORSE competition results.

Also read | Duke freshman big man Vernon Carey Jr. entering NBA draft

NBA HORSE competition highlights: Zach LaVine, Chancey Billups, Mike Conley and Allie Quigley win the NBA HORSE competition round one

NBA HORSE competition results: Allie Quigley beats Chris Paul 

 

NBA HORSE competition results: Chancey Billups defeats Trae Young

NBA HORSE competition results: Zach LaVine takes down Paul Pierce

NBA HORSE competition results: Mike Conley beats Tamika Catchings

Also read | Michael Jordan’s opponent describes 'surreal' experience of visiting NBA legend's house

Young and Billups gave each other tough competition in the NBA HORSE competition first round, while Conley beat Catchings without accumulating a single letter. Allie Quigley took down Chris Paul to move ahead, while Zach LaVine defeated former NBA star Paul Pierce. The semifinals and finals will be held on Thursday (Friday IST) at 9:00 PM ET (6:30 AM IST). The final matchups are yet to be revealed. The remaining games will also be televised on ESPN

Also read | Dwight Howard, Ja Morant, Zach LaVine set to feature in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Andhra Pradesh
AP: GVMC COMMISSIONER SETS EXAMPLE
Maharashtra
MAHARASHTRA GOVT CANCELS EXAMS
After 'Tintin's role during Boris Johnson's COVID-19 recovery, official fan page reacts
TINTIN HELPED BORIS JOHNSON
Imran Khan
IMRAN KHAN SEEKS DEBT RELIEF
Manoj Tiwari
MANOJ TIWARI HITS BACK AT SIBAL
Kamal Haasan
KAMAL HAASAN QUESTIONS PALANISWAMI