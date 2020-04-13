NBA HORSE Competition Results: LaVine, Quigley, Billups And Conley Advance To Semi-finals

Zach LaVine, Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley and Allie Quigley won the eight-player NBA HORSE competition first round organised by the league during the NBA suspension. The NBA organised the competition after the 'players only' NBA 2k tournament for the fans as the season continues to remain suspended. Round one was nationally televised and had WNBA former NBA players participating.

The rules were the same as previously conducted HORSE competitions. The first player was determined with a coin toss, while no dunking was allowed. Anyone who was unable to match the shots and accumulated the latter H-O-R-S-E first was out of the tournament. The games were held at the homes of the various players due to social distancing. State Farm will reportedly be donating more than $200,000 for COVID-19 relief on behalf of the participants. After the competition, the NBA HORSE competition highlights will be available to stream on Watch ESPN. Here are the NBA HORSE competition results.

NBA HORSE competition highlights: Zach LaVine, Chancey Billups, Mike Conley and Allie Quigley win the NBA HORSE competition round one

NBA HORSE competition results: Allie Quigley beats Chris Paul

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@alliequigley takes down @CP3 to advance in the NBA HORSE Challenge presented by State Farm! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SmITbzaqi3 — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2020

NBA HORSE competition results: Chancey Billups defeats Trae Young

If I’m gonna lose, I’m gonna have to lose to a Legend 🤷🏽‍♂️ and a mentor of mine✊🏽 Good Game... but believe me, we running it back next time I come visit you in Denver @1MrBigShot Deal? 💯🤣 #ImReadyToPlayForealAgain — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 13, 2020

"That's the way to respect your elders, Trae!" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3J7v4ifbVW — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 12, 2020

NBA HORSE competition results: Zach LaVine takes down Paul Pierce

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀



"I'm in the dirt. Show him I'm in the dirt." @ZachLaVine wins in a familiar way... with a deep triple.



📺: NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on

ESPN pic.twitter.com/XyNZYjKO6k — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2020

NBA HORSE competition results: Mike Conley beats Tamika Catchings

Young and Billups gave each other tough competition in the NBA HORSE competition first round, while Conley beat Catchings without accumulating a single letter. Allie Quigley took down Chris Paul to move ahead, while Zach LaVine defeated former NBA star Paul Pierce. The semifinals and finals will be held on Thursday (Friday IST) at 9:00 PM ET (6:30 AM IST). The final matchups are yet to be revealed. The remaining games will also be televised on ESPN.

