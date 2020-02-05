How Kobe Bryant Spent His Last Few Hours At The Mamba Sports Academy

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. The world honoured the victims, remembering and sharing memories about the NBA legend. From his last phone call to LeBron James to his last day, fans have been trying to piece together a timeline for the Black Mamba's final hours.

Kobe Bryant spent his last few hours encouraging every kid at the Mamba Sports Academy

Just a day before his death, Kobe was at Mamba Sports Academy encouraging every kid there 🙌



(via tbecker_1, kyleharrison18/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/1ljcV7EZm2 — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2020

Just a day before his death, Kobe Bryant was at his Mamba Sports Academy, mentoring kids and encouraging them. In the video shared, Kobe Bryant is seen standing on the sides as the kids pass him. Bryant gives a high five to each of those kids, encouraging them as they head for their game. Some time ago, a fan had shared a photo of Kobe Bryant at the academy, which could have been the last picture of the five-time NBA Champion.

Kobe Bryant death: Young fans blurry selfie could be last photo of the Lakers legend

When Brady Smigiel, 13, captured a blurry selfie with his idol, Kobe Bryant, on Saturday at the Mamba Sports Academy, he didn't know it probably would be one of the last photos of the NBA legend alive https://t.co/BSZci0IqT1 — CNN (@CNN) January 29, 2020

Bryant’s supposed last photo was clicked by Brady Smigiel, a young fan at the Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant was there to coach Gianna’s team when Smigiel met him. Though the photo is blurry, Kobe Bryant told Smigiel he would pose for a better photo the next day.

Kobe Bryant last social media posts congratulated Lakers LeBron James

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Mamba Sports Academy is based on the Mamba mentality

The Mamba Sports Academy is a facility formed by Kobe Bryant to help people activate and unlock their fullest potential. The academy was formed in 2018 and uses Kobe Bryant's mentality as one of its objectives. Mamba Sports Academy operates three distinct business units – Sport-specific physical training academies, a sports-focused venture lab, and a charitable foundation called the Mamba Sports Foundation.

