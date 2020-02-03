Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Illustration Of Daughter Gianna In Lakers Jersey

Lakers and NBA legend Kobe Bryant wife Vanessa Bryant is yet to come to the terms with the fact that her beloved husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna are no longer alive. It's been a week since Kobe and Gianna lost their lives in a horrific helicopter crash which occurred while they were travelling to a girls' basketball tournament at his Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks. On Saturday, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram and shared a touching illustration of her daughter Gianna, who’s dressed in her father’s (Kobe) No.24 Lakers jersey and has a big smile on her face as she holds a basketball under her arm. The image also had Gianna wearing a purple and gold jacket.

Vanessa Bryant shares Gianna's illustration

Vanessa shared the heartwarming post hours after her daughter and husband were honoured on Friday night as the Lakers played their first game since the tragic crash. Two courtside seats were left open in honour of the pair. Each of their jerseys was laid on the seats along with bouquets of red roses.

Kobe Bryant tribute

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant received a lot of messages of support and love from fans in the past week. After the loss of husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant will undoubtedly be going through a wide range of emotions at present as she comes to terms with the events from last Sunday. The Lakers family led by LeBron James (who even made a heartfelt speech) paid a fitting and emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant before their match against Portland Trail Blazers. Vanessa Bryant posted the above picture on her Instagram story as she was left humbled by the Lakers' tribute for Kobe Bryant.

