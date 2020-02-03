Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Illustration Of Daughter Gianna In Lakers Jersey

Basketball News

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram and shared a touching illustration of her daughter Gianna Bryant, who’s dressed in her dad’s (Kobe) No. 24 Lakers jersey.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vanessa Bryant

Lakers and NBA legend Kobe Bryant wife Vanessa Bryant is yet to come to the terms with the fact that her beloved husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna are no longer alive. It's been a week since Kobe and Gianna lost their lives in a horrific helicopter crash which occurred while they were travelling to a girls' basketball tournament at his Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks. On Saturday, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram and shared a touching illustration of her daughter Gianna, who’s dressed in her father’s (Kobe) No.24 Lakers jersey and has a big smile on her face as she holds a basketball under her arm. The image also had Gianna wearing a purple and gold jacket.

Also Read: Vanessa Bryant's Relationship With Kobe Bryant And Latest Statement

Vanessa Bryant shares Gianna's illustration 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

Also Read: Vanessa Bryant: ‘We Are Completely Devastated’

Vanessa shared the heartwarming post hours after her daughter and husband were honoured on Friday night as the Lakers played their first game since the tragic crash. Two courtside seats were left open in honour of the pair. Each of their jerseys was laid on the seats along with bouquets of red roses.

Also Read: LA Lakers' Emotional Ceremony For Kobe Bryant Leaves Vanessa Bryant Humbled

Kobe Bryant tribute

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant received a lot of messages of support and love from fans in the past week. After the loss of husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant will undoubtedly be going through a wide range of emotions at present as she comes to terms with the events from last Sunday. The Lakers family led by LeBron James (who even made a heartfelt speech) paid a fitting and emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant before their match against Portland Trail Blazers. Vanessa Bryant posted the above picture on her Instagram story as she was left humbled by the Lakers' tribute for Kobe Bryant.

Also Read: Vanessa Bryant Finally Renders Public Statement About Kobe Bryant And Gianna's Death

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP MLA STOKES CONTROVERSY
CHINMAYANAND GRANTED BAIL BY HC
NCP BASHES BJP MP ON GANDHI
SAIF ON 'LOVE AAJ KAL' TRAILER
OPPO RAISES SLOGANS AGAINST THAKUR
BABUL SUPRIYO: 'ISOLATED INCIDENTS'