LeBron James Admits Lakers' Brotherhood Is Getting Them Through Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's sudden death has shocked the sporting community. Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, were killed in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. Lakers paid an emotional tribute to Bryant on Friday night (Saturday IST) before their clash against Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron James gave a heartfelt speech during the tribute where he hailed Bryant's impact at Lakers and in the city of Los Angeles.

.@KingJames gives a heartfelt speech during the Lakers' pregame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/BsYO0NlxIP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Lakers' LeBron James Promises To Continue Mamba Legacy, Pens Emotional Tribute

While losing one of the most influential players in the Lakers history was difficult for the players, LeBron James revealed that the brotherhood in Los Angeles was what was getting them through Kobe Bryant’s tragic death. LeBron James admitted the morale in the Lakers locker room is low but they are overcoming it together.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James Calls Himself 'Girl Dad', To Honour Gianna During All-Star Game

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, LeBron James revealed that this past week has been the toughest period for the entire Lakers squad. James, however, added that every player in the locker room is willing to lean on each other and see out the period together.

"There is no way any individual can do it on their own. You can become emotional or start having flashbacks of our first home game after the even. We can all. We’re a brotherhood and we understand that," said LeBron James

LeBron James has honoured Kobe Bryant several times this week. He got himself a 'Mamba 4 Life' tattoo and was also spotted wearing Kobe Bryant's sneakers.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James Gives Emotional Speech To Honour Lakers Legend, Watch Video

LeBron James wore an unreleased pair of Kobe’s signature Nike sneakers to shootaround Friday. They’re called the “Big Stage/Parades” and are inspired by the Kobe 5s that Bryant wore in the 2010 Finals and subsequent championship parade. (h/t @NickDePaula) pic.twitter.com/weqYzaa3o4 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 31, 2020

LeBron James Tatoo Unveiled: "Mamba 4 Life" pic.twitter.com/sSg1rsmq1J — Brian T. Stoner, CPA (@bstonercpa) February 1, 2020

LA Lakers are the best side in the Western Conference with a 37-11 (win-loss) record. They'll be hosting San Antonio Spurs next on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST).

Anthony Davis pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James’ Words Salve Hurting Lakers