Bucks Could Try And Acquire OKC's Chris Paul After Loss To Miami Heat In Playoffs

On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), the Milwaukee Bucks fell 4-1 to the Miami Heat during the Eastern Conference semifinals. Though the Bucks managed to avoid a 4-0 sweep, the No. 1 seed in the league failed to make a comeback with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined with an ankle injury. Amid multiple Giannis trade rumours, recent reports hinted at a possible Chris Paul to Bucks deal.

Also read | NBA trade rumours: Giannis Antetokounmpo might move to Miami Heat if Bucks lose playoffs

NBA trade rumours: Could the Milwaukee Bucks try to acquire Chris Paul?

There are rival teams that believe Milwaukee will explore trading for Chris Paul -- complicated as that would be financially -- if Oklahoma City indeed makes CP3 available via trade. One more thing to track as the Bucks enter perhaps the most crucial offseason in team history ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 9, 2020

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, rival teams believe that the Bucks will try to acquire Chris Paul after their 4-1 loss to the Heat. However, Stein did mention that there might be several financial complications even if the Oklahoma City Thunder make Paul available for trade. The Thunder opted against handing Donovan a new contract and with the contract expiring at the end of the season, Oklahoma and Donovan have parted ways after five seasons. The franchise could, therefore, enter a rebuild in the offseason. With Giannis entering free agency next year, the Bucks will enter a crucial offseason themselves. Though the reigning NBA MVP is the Bucks' key player, they are yet to win an NBA title together.

Also read | LeBron, Rondo spark Lakers to 112-102 victory over Rockets: NBA playoffs

The Chris Paul trade rumours follow multiple rumours surrounding Giannis' free agency. As per previous reports, Giannis could trade to the Heat. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that Giannis is apparently done playing for a "regular-season-only kind of team". Amick's report also highlighted that the Giannis trade would be on the table if the Bucks lost to the Heat. In an earlier interview in March, Giannis had stated that he would continue playing with the Bucks if they keep winning.

Throughout the year, reports have also focused on the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers wanting to acquire Giannis. However, the Heat have reportedly been keeping an eye on Giannis for years and have been managing their cap space accordingly. A general manager reportedly told Heavy that the team wants to make a "good pitch" for Giannis and are planning in accordance. "They want to be able to make that good pitch, with Jimmy Butler and Spo (coach Erik Spoelstra) and Pat Riley, that's important to them. And it starts with Giannis." However, in a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Giannis dismissed all trade rumours, stating that he would try harder to win with the Bucks.

Also read | Butler, Heat finish upset of Giannis-less Bucks in Game 5 of Heat vs Bucks series: NBA playoffs

ESPN Sources: Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan won’t be returning to the Thunder next season. Donovan’s contract expired at season’s end and the sides have decided against pursuing an extension. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2020

Can the Bucks afford a Chris Paul trade with Giannis Antetokounmpo still on the roster?

As per Forbes, Chris Paul will make $41.35 million for the 2020-21 season, which precedes a $44.21 million player option for 2021-22. While reports state that adding Paul might help the Bucks keep the Greek Freak in Milwaukee, the team might not be able to afford his contract. Robin Lopez and Wesley Matthews have player options, while Kyle Korver, Pat Connaughton and Sterling Brown will be unrestricted free agents. George Hill has two years left, while Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe have three years.

With Paul being one of the best clutch-time players in the league, the Bucks could use him to aid Giannis, especially during the postseason. This leaves Khris Middleton as a trade option, who is signed to a $178 million five-year deal with the Bucks. For a Paul trade, the Bucks might need to trade Middleton, along with Brook Lopez or Bledsoe (plus a future draft pick, if the need arises).

Also read | Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win Heat vs Bucks series 4-1: NBA playoffs

This season, Chris Paul missed only two NBA games and made it to the NBA All-Star game for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. He also averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Giannis, on the other hand, led the Bucks to the No.1 seed in the NBA while averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Not only did the Greek star win the Defensive Player of the Year award, but he could also win the NBA MVP award for the regular season.

(Image credits: AP)